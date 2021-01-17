Top 20 Honorable Mention Michelle Morgan Verbals to North Carolina (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pipeline Swimming’s Michelle Morgan has verbally committed to the UNC Tar Heels for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Freedom High School in Tampa, Fla., and joins UNC’s class of 2026.

Morgan was an honorable mention ‘One to Watch’ in our Top 20 recruiting rankings for the girls’ class of 2022.