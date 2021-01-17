Top 20 Honorable Mention Michelle Morgan Verbals to North Carolina (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Pipeline Swimming’s Michelle Morgan has verbally committed to the UNC Tar Heels for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Freedom High School in Tampa, Fla., and joins UNC’s class of 2026.
Morgan was an honorable mention ‘One to Watch’ in our Top 20 recruiting rankings for the girls’ class of 2022.
I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina!! I am so grateful for all of my coaches, family, and friends who helped me through this process, I couldn’t have done it without them. I can’t wait to be a part of the UNC family!! Go Heels! 👣💙🐏
TOP TIMES (SCY)
- 200 free – 1:48.59
- 500 free – 4:46.08
- 1000 free – 9:48.16
- 1650 free – 16:32.95
- 400 IM – 4:15.82
- 200 IM – 2:00.92
- 200 fly – 2:02.26
Since her freshman year of high school, Morgan has finished no lower than third in the 200 IM and 500 free at the Florida HS 3A State Championships. She had her highest finish this past November, winning the 3A title in the 200 IM with a lifetime best, where she was also runner-up in the 500 free and split 50.21 on Freedom’s third-place 400 free relay.
Morgan is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 400m IM (4:51.42), a time done in 2019 when she was 14. Since the pandemic hit, Morgan has set personal bests in SCY in the 200 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM.
Last season, Morgan would’ve been UNC’s fastest 500 freestyler on the roster. She would’ve also been #2 on the roster in the 1650 free and #3 in the 400 IM. She’ll join a distance group that is currently led by sophomore Princeton transfer Addison Smith (1:46.9/4:46.0 FR, 4:14.2 IM). In their incoming class, the top distance swimmers are Katie Rauch (4:46.2 FR) and Maddie Singletary (4:50.2 FR, 4:17.0 IM)
In UNC’s fast-growing class of 2026 (they’ve earned three verbals in the last week or so), Morgan joins Ede Kosik, Aislin Farris, Ellie Taliaferro, #11 Emma Karam, Kyleigh Tankard, and Lily Reader.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour
Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.
FFT SOCIAL
Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster
FFT is a SwimSwam partner.