UNC Adds Verbal Commitment from State Champion Ede Kosik for Class of 2026

Ede Kosik from Bahama, North Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state Tar Heels for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill !! Big thanks to my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get here! #goheels🐏”

A junior at Voyager Academy, Kosik won the 100 free (50.87) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:51.35) at the 2020 NCHSAA 1A/2A State Swimming and Diving Championships. She also anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (23.55) and the 7th-place 400 free relay (52.53). In club swimming, where she represents Carolina Aquatic Team, Kosik competed at the recent North Carolina Swimming 18&U Winter Championships. She swam the 50/100/200/500 free, 200 back, and 100 fly and finaled in the 100 free (15th) and 500 free (12th). She earned new lifetime bests in the 500 free, 200 back, and 100 fly. The following week she added PBs in the 100 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM at NCAC Winter Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.00

100 free – 50.87

200 free – 1:51.35

500 free – 5:04.76

100 fly – 58.05

200 fly – 2:08.31

200 back – 2:09.40

Kosik will join a Tar Heels class of 2026 that also includes Aislin Farris, Ellie Taliaferro, Emma Karam, Kyleigh Tankard, and Lily Reader.

