All The Links You Need For The 2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The first Pro Swim Series meet in 10 months is set to kickoff on Thursday, with USA Swimming holding a two-site meet from both San Antonio, Texas and Richmond, Va.

While the two sites are both officially the same meet, the fact there is no prize money on the line makes their relation not entirely relevant. It appears as though prelims results will not be combined, and any official combined results won’t be done until the conclusion of each day. SwimSwam will provide nightly combined results as well.

This article will detail how to follow along with the San Antonio meet specifically.

THE LINEUP

San Antonio will be the meet’s “primary” site, featuring a loaded invite-only field with over 100 U.S. National Team members in attendance. This includes current long course world record holders Lilly King, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy, along with reigning world champion Olivia Smoliga and former WR holder Kathleen Baker.

Find the meet’s full psych sheets here.

THE TIMELINE

The meet will kickoff on Thursday, Jan. 14, with timed finals of the women’s and men’s 800 freestyle at 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

The following three days will feature the women’s preliminaries beginning at 9:00 a.m., followed by a 90-minute break before the men’s prelims. Per the meet’s pre-scratch timeline, the men’s prelims are expected to start at 11:38, 11:52 and 11:31 a.m., Friday through Sunday, respectively.

Other than Thursday, finals will begin at 6:00 p.m. Central every night.

You can find the pre-scratch timelines here.

THE BROADCAST

While the meet won’t be live-streamed on the USA Swimming website, finals will be broadcasted live on the Olympic Channel.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday night finals will be live on the Olympic Channel 6-7:30 Central Time, while both Friday and Sunday night will have tape-delayed finals on NBCSN from 12:30-2:00 and 1:00-2:00 a.m. Central, respectively. You can find the full broadcast schedule here.

You can access the Olympic Channel here.

THE RESULTS

Results will be live via Omega Timing throughout the meet.

EVENT ORDER (FINALS)

Thursday (Timed Finals)

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 800 free

Friday

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 100 fly

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Saturday

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 free

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 100 back

Men’s 100 back

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free

Sunday