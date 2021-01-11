Providence College Scores Commitment from Grace Erickson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Erickson has committed to swim for Providence College in Providence, RI beginning in the fall of 2021. She will make the 1,300 mile move from Eagan, MN, where she swims for Eagan High School and Blackline Aquatics.

I chose Providence for the family and fun atmosphere!

Minnesota concluded their recent 2020 high school season with the smaller Sectional Championships in late October rather than a large State Championship in mid-November. At the 3AA Girls Sectional Championship, Erickson helped Eagan to a dominant victory. The second place team, East Ridge High School, was over 100 points behind Eagan’s winning total of 479. Erickson was a huge contributor to this win, netting 37 points individually with a win in the 100 back and a 2nd place finish in the 200 free. Those times were a second slower than her best in the 100 back and 2 seconds off her best in the 200 free, respectively.

Erickson also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays, leading off with a 27.8 in the 50 back and a 24.7 in the 50 free. The latter was just a tenth shy of her best 50 free time.

During the previous high school season in fall of 2019, Erickson qualified for the State meet in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. On that meet-opening 200 medley relay, she anchored in 24.40 in prelims to lift her team to the 200 medley A-final. In finals, she went a few tenths faster at 24.10. Eagan’s 200 free relay qualified for the B-final, where she split 25.02 as the anchor. At the 3AA Sectional meet, she swam the 100 and 200 free, placing 5th and 3rd respectively.

While representing Blackline Aquatics in club swimming, Erickson most recently swam at the Minnesota Senior State Championships in early March. She swam personal bests in a few of her primary events, slicing two tenths off her 50 free and two seconds off her 200 free.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 24.65

100 Free- 53.38

200 Free- 1:54.09

500 Free- 5:14.24

100 Back- 57.24

200 Back- 2:07.52

Providence College is a Division 1 mid-major school belonging to the Big East Conference. During the 2020 Big East Championships, Providence finished last in the combined results. However, Erickson should be a solid addition to their conference team, and will add a needed boost to their point totals next year. She would qualify for the B-final in the 100 and 200 back, and would be the team’s only swimmer to do so in both events besides Sally Alrutz, a current sophomore at Providence. Alrutz qualified for the A-final in the 100 and B-final in the 200 last year. Erickson would also make the Friars’ 800 free relay, and would cut 3 seconds off their final time, moving them ahead of Butler University’s relay.

Erickson will join Sophia Eckler, Michaela Martin, and Julia McCarthy in suiting up for the Friars for 2021.

