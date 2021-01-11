Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond

2021 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The Richmond site of USA Swimming’s January Pro Swim Series event will feature a much more age group-heavy field compared to San Antonio, but there’s certainly no shortage of talent or intrigue.

It’s important to note that, though the two meets fall under the same umbrella, no prize money on the line means the combination of the two sites ultimately isn’t that important. It seems as though USA Swimming will simply produce a combined results document at the end of each night of finals, and the prelim results from both sites won’t affect the other in terms of who advances to swim at night.

For all of the links for the San Antonio meet, click here.

THE LINEUP

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte headlines the field, with the 36-year-old entered to race the 100, 200 and 400 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Other notable “veterans” entered to compete include Jack CongerMichael ChadwickJustin RessJustin WrightEmily EscobedoAshley Twichell and Coleman Stewart.

On the age group side, Claire Curzan‘s name jumps off the page coming off her standout 56.61 100 fly swim in November. The 16-year-old will swim that event, along with the 50 and 100 free and the 100 and 200 back.

You can find the full psych sheets here.

THE TIMELINE

The meet will follow the same timeline as San Antonio, with the only difference being that it will start an hour earlier in the morning due to the time difference. Finals, however, will start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Richmond to run simultaneously with San Antonio’s 6:00 p.m. Central start.

The women’s and men’s 800 freestyle will kick the meet off at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Jan. 14, and then women’s prelims will start at 9:00 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The men’s prelims will start 90 minutes after the women’s heats wrap up, with the current start times showing 11:50 a.m., 12:20 p.m. and 12:40 p.m., on the initial timeline.

You can find the consolidated timeline here.

STREAMING

Per USA Swimming, all sessions will be streamed live on its website.

THE RESULTS

While results from San Antonio will be available via Omega Timing, results from the Richmond site can be found on Meet Mobile.

You can find the meet in the app under the following name: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond.”

EVENT ORDER (FINALS)

Thursday (Timed Finals)

  • Women’s 800 free
  • Men’s 800 free

Friday

  • Women’s 200 free
  • Men’s 200 free
  • Women’s 100 breast
  • Men’s 100 breast
  • Women’s 100 fly
  • Men’s 100 fly
  • Women’s 400 IM
  • Men’s 400 IM

Saturday

  • Women’s 200 fly
  • Men’s 200 fly
  • Women’s 50 free
  • Men’s 50 free
  • Women’s 200 breast
  • Men’s 200 breast
  • Women’s 100 back
  • Men’s 100 back
  • Women’s 400 free
  • Men’s 400 free

Sunday

  • Women’s 1500 free
  • Men’s 1500 free
  • Women’s 200 IM
  • Men’s 200 IM
  • Women’s 200 back
  • Men’s 200 back
  • Women’s 100 free
  • Men’s 100 free

