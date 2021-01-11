2019 CIF Para-Athlete Runner-Up Grace Soares Lockwood Sends Verbal to UCSB

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Soares Lockwood of San Diego, CA has announced her decision to swim at the University of California at Santa Barbara beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She is a year-round swimmer at Coronado Swim Association and she is a senior at San Diego Metropolitan Regional, Career, and Technical High School. She previously attended Patrick Henry High School. Lockwood is currently listed on the International Paralympic Committee website as having classifications of S10, SB9, and SM10.

I am SO happy to share my verbal commitment to UC Santa Barbara and to join Coach Macedo’s team as a para-swimmer!!! I’m looking forward to being part of this team and to become a scholar-athlete in SB. Big thank you to Troy Nissen and Michael Kleinert for coaching me and to Coronado Swim Association for giving me a swim home. GO, GAUCHOS!!

In May of 2019, Lockwood represented Patrick Henry High School at the CIF San Diego Section Championships. She swam the Mixed 50 free and the Mixed 100 free, finishing second in each event. Noah Jaffe of San Dieguito Academy High School took home the gold medals. Although she finished second in each event, Lockwood was the first woman to touch the wall in both races. She ended the meet with personal best times in both the 50 free (29.99) and the 100 free (1:04.36).

The following week, Lockwood competed at the 2019 CIF State Championships. She improved her 50 free best time by 0.54 seconds, earning a silver medal in a time of 29.45. She ended the meet with another silver medal in the 100 free. Her time of 1:04.48 was 0.12 seconds slower than the previous week. Lockwood was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American in 2018 and 2019.

In April of 2019, she competed at the Para Swimming World Series. She improved her times in each event and she finished within the top eight in each race.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 29.45

100 free – 1:04.36

200 free – 2:23.87

100 back – 1:13.33

200 back – 2:36.29

Lockwood will join the 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships runners-up in the fall of 2021. The Gauchos have already received verbal commitments from Michelle Tekawy, Kristin Bartlett, Grace Endaya, and Amelia Hammer for their class of 2025.

