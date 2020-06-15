Michelle Tekawy Verbally Commits to UC Santa Barbara for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michelle Tekawy, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Newport Beach, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2021-22. She will join Grace Endaya in the Gauchos’ class of 2025. Tekawy announced on social media:

“Not going to let quarantine stop me from committing! I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to UC Santa Barbara to continue my swim and academic career. A special thanks to my family, coaches, and friends who believed in me and supported me through it all. Can’t wait to be part of the Gaucho family. Go Gauchos! 💙💛”

Tekawy is a rising senior at Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach. She swims year-round for Aquazot Swim Club and specializes in breaststroke and IM. A year ago, as a sophomore at the CIF Southern Section Division I Championships, she placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:04.17) and 12th in the 100 breast (1:04.38) and contributed to CDM’s 10th-place medley relay (29.30 breast split) and 4th-place 200 free relay (23.63 leadoff). She was 6th in the IM (2:03.88) and 4th in the breast (1:03.65) as a 9th grader in 2018.

In club swimming, Tekawy is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 breast. She competed in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at Winter Juniors West in December 2018 and in the 100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at CA/NV Sectionals in December 2019. She finaled in all her events at the latter. She picked up several PBs at Kevin Perry Invite in November 2019, including the 100y free, 200y fly, and 200m IM (SCY prelims, LCM finals meet format).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.34

200 breast – 2:18.21

200 IM – 2:03.88

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 51.51

100 fly – 56.18

Tekawy’s best times would have scored at 2020 MPSF Championships in the A final of the 100 breast and the B finals of the 50/100 free, 200 breast and 200 IM.

