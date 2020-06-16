Daily Swim Coach Workout #124

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
400 Swim
300 pull
200 Kick
100 Build
Pre Set
20×25 @ :35 [1 scull w/ kick, 2 3rd gear no breath, 3 kick on back, 4 sprint no breath, 5 3rd gear backstroke]
Main Set
6x
6×25 Sprint w/fins & paddles @ :20
bonus :30
1x? Sprint [Rd 1=75, Rd 2=62.5, Rd 3= 50, Rd 4 = 37.5, Rd 5 = 25, Rd 6 = 12.5] @ 2:00
Bonus 2:00 1st gear back to the starting end
10×25 sprint no breath @ :35
Cool Down
200 1st Gear
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
We use gears for our training. 1st Gear being the slowest and 5th gear being the hardest pace you can hold and Sprint being an all out effort.
David Dent
Head Coach, Florida Tech
