Daily Swim Coach Workout #124

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up
    400 Swim
    300 pull
    200 Kick
    100 Build
    
Pre Set
    20×25 @ :35 [1 scull w/ kick, 2 3rd gear no breath, 3 kick on back, 4 sprint no breath, 5 3rd gear backstroke]
    
Main Set
    6x
        6×25 Sprint w/fins & paddles @ :20
        bonus :30
        1x? Sprint [Rd 1=75, Rd 2=62.5, Rd 3= 50, Rd 4 = 37.5, Rd 5 = 25, Rd 6 = 12.5] @ 2:00
        Bonus 2:00 1st gear back to the starting end
        
    10×25 sprint no breath @ :35
        
Cool Down
    200 1st Gear

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

We use gears for our training. 1st Gear being the slowest and 5th gear being the hardest pace you can hold and Sprint being an all out effort.


David Dent
Head Coach, Florida Tech

