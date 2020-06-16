Daily Swim Coach Workout #124

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up

400 Swim

300 pull

200 Kick

100 Build



Pre Set

20×25 @ :35 [1 scull w/ kick, 2 3rd gear no breath, 3 kick on back, 4 sprint no breath, 5 3rd gear backstroke]



Main Set

6x

6×25 Sprint w/fins & paddles @ :20

bonus :30

1x? Sprint [Rd 1=75, Rd 2=62.5, Rd 3= 50, Rd 4 = 37.5, Rd 5 = 25, Rd 6 = 12.5] @ 2:00

Bonus 2:00 1st gear back to the starting end



10×25 sprint no breath @ :35



Cool Down

200 1st Gear