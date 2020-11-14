CIF Div 3 Finalist Kristin Bartlett to Remain In-State with Verbal to UCSB

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kristin Bartlett of Santa Monica, CA has announced her decision to remain in-state with a verbal commitment to swim at the University of California at Santa Barbara beginning in the fall of 2021. She is a senior at Santa Monica High School, and she swims club for Team Santa Monica under the direction of Coach Mohammad Khadembashi.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Santa Barbara! The outstanding academics and athletics UCSB provides was exactly what I was looking for. I’m so grateful to have my family, coaches, friends, and teammates who have supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of UCSB Class of 2025. Go Gauchos! 💙💛

In May of 2019, Bartlett competed at the 2019 CA CIF Southern Section DIII Championships in the 100 back, 200 free, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay. In prelims, she placed 4th in the 100 back and 7th in the 200 free, earning a spot in the A-final of each event. She finished 5th overall in the 100 back (57.44), and 8th in the 200 free (1:56.07).

She led off Santa Monica’s 200 medley relay which won the bronze medal. Her 50 back split of 26.61 was a personal best time. She was followed by Audrey Marcus, Caitlin Durkin, and Nicola Smulovitz. She also led off the team’s 400 free relay (53.66), followed by Elizabeth Gomez, Lena Siering, and Smulovitz.

Bartlett was named Santa Monica High School MVP after her freshman and sophomores seasons, and was later named team captain for her junior and senior year. She is the Ocean League record-holder in the 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay, and she is the Santa Monica HS record-holder in the 100 back, 200 free, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay. She has been named as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American scholar-athlete every year of high school.

In August of 2019, Bartlett competed at the Futures championship meet in Mt. Hood. She made it back to the C-final in the 100 back, finishing 23rd (1:07.07), and she swam in the B-final of the 200 back, touching 15th in a time of 2:24.58. She finished 50th in the 400 free, and she time trialed the 200 free.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 26.62

100 back – 55.68

200 back – 1:59.88

100 free – 52.98

200 free – 1:52.90

500 free – 5:01.93

100 fly – 57.92

Bartlett will join the 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships runners-up in the fall of 2021. She will likely contribute to the team’s score at conference champs as their aim to outscore the University of Hawaii to win the title. Bartlett’s top times would have placed her in the A-final of the 200 back, the B-final of the 100 back, and the C-final of the 200 and 500 free.

The Gauchos have already received verbals from Gracie Lockwood, Michelle Tekawy, Grace Endaya, and Amelia Hammer for the 2021-2022 season.

