Washington 3A State Champion Amelia Hammer Sends Verbal Pledge to UCSB

Amelia Hammer from Kirkland, Washington has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2021-22.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCSB! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me. Go Gauchos!!💙💛”

A senior at Lake Washington High School, Hammer is the reigning WIAA Girls 3A State Champion in the 100 free. She won the event in 50.93 at last November’s 2019 Washington WIAA Girls 3A State Meet, where she was also runner-up in the 50 free with 23.39. Hammer anchored the LW 200/400 freestyle relays (23.55/51.48), both of which placed 2nd.

Hammer does her club swimming with PRO Swimming in Bellevue. She competed in the 50/100 free at 2019 Winter Juniors West, just a month after notching PBs in both events at the high school state meet. A week later she swam the same two events at Pacific Northwest LSC Senior Championships and placed 4th in both (23.43/51.07). Last summer she competed in the LCM 50/100/200 free at Mt. Hood Futures. She achieved her best times in those events (27.16/58.39/2:09.48) at Pacific Northwest LSC Senior Championships, placing 10th, 5th, and 25th, respectively.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.39

100 free – 50.93

200 free – 1:51.54

100 breast – 1:08.28

200 breast – 2:28.64

200 IM – 2:13.09

Hammer will join Grace Endaya and Michelle Tekawy in the Gauchos’ class of 2025. Her best times would have scored for UCSB in the A final of the 100 free and the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free at the 2020 MPSF Championships.

