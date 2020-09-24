Danielle Albright Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal State Bakersfield

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danielle Albright from Tulare, California has announced her verbal commitment to swim at California State University, Bakersfield. She will make the one-hour trek south from her Tulare to Bakersfield beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I love the team atmosphere and coaching style, and I am so excited to be apart [sic] of the Roadrunner family!”

Albright is a senior at Tulare Western High School. She swims club with Tule Nation Tritons and specializes in breast, IM and freestyle. Although she missed her junior year high school season last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, Albright had a strong showing as a sophomore at the 2019 CIF Central Section Championships with runner-up finishes in both the 100 breast (1:04.34) and 200 IM (2:09.08). She went on to the California State Meet and came in 25th in the breast and 37th in the IM.

In December 2018, she took 3rd in the 100 breast (1:04.49) and 4th in the 200 breast (2:22.76) as a 15-year-old at Speedo Sectionals in Yucaipa. This past February she earned PBs in the 100 free (she went 55.57 for the third time), 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly at Central California LSC Junior Olympics. In December 2019, she competed at 71st Annual Husky Invitational and notched best times in the 50 free (25.48) and 100 free (55.57 again). At Kevin Perry Senior Invitational in November 2019, she improved her lifetime best in the 200 breast (2:20.47) and established her PB in the 100 free (you guessed it, 55.57).

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:20.47

100 breast – 1:04.24

400 IM – 4:33.96

200 IM – 2:09.08

Albright’s best 100/200 breast would have scored among the top-16 finishers at the 2020 WAC Championships. She would have been top-24 in the 400 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.