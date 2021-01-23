Winter Juniors Qualifier Lucy Reber Sends Verbal Commitment to Kentucky (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucy Reber, a junior at Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio, has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for 2022-23 and beyond.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me through this process! Can’t wait to be part of such an amazing program!!! Go cats😼💙”

Reber swims year-round with Cleveland Swim Institute. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. In high school swimming last season, she competed in the 500 free and 200 IM for Hudson, qualifying for States in the 200 IM. Recently, she improved her lifetime best in the 100 back at the 46th Annual Viking High School Invitational, where she finished 2nd in the 200 IM and 7th in the backstroke.

Reber had an outstanding meet at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships at Spire. She updated her PBs in the 200 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, placing 3rd in all four events. She also swam the 100 breast (7th) and 100 back (9th). In November, she notched lifetime bests in the 100 breast, 50 free, and 100 free at Don’t Give Up the Ship Invitational.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 57.15

200 back – 2:00.72

200 IM – 2:06.16

400 IM – 4:29.00

100 breast – 1:05.68

200 breast – 2:21.91

50 free – 25.00

100 free – 53.79

200 free – 1:58.07

500 free – 5:13.24

Reber is the sixth public commitment to the Wildcats’ class of 2026. She’ll join Breckin Gormley, Grace Frericks, Jordan Agliano, Lydia Hanlon, and Marin McKee in Lexington in the fall of 2022.

