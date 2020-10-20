SwimSwam Podcast: David Popovici is Shooting to be the Fastest 16YO in History

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with David Popovici, the newly 16-year-old Romanian sprinter who recently made waves by swimming faster than Caeleb Dressel at 16. Popovici seems like a very grounded kid who really enjoys swimming. You can hear that he has lofty goals, which he shares openly, but he’s overly cocky. He also talks about his training group in Romania, going for an Olympic A cut, and the struggles of having great hair.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

