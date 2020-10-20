Suspended Aussie Swimmer Shayna Jack Injured On Reality Show

In August we revealed that two elite Australian swimmers were set to join the latest edition of the nation’s reality TV show entitled SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Embattled Australian sprinter Shayna Jack, who is currently serving a 4-year suspension for having tested positive for Ligandrol last year and Olympic silver medalist for Australia in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2012 Olympic Games, retired James Magnussen, were named among the contestants for the show’s 3rd season.

SAS: Who Dares Wins takes place against a military training backdrop, with participants tackling a two-week long training course designed to replicate the nation’s Special Air Service selection.

However, things have already started out rocky for Jack, as the 21-year-old has reportedly been injured during a game of murderball on the show. Competing against ex-Wallabies star (Aussie rugby) Nick Cummins, Jack was tackled but fought on before the challenge was called off by the instructors, according to 7 News.

Jack reportedly felt worse as the day went on upon returning to the SAS camp, with a subsequent medical exam revealing she had suffered bad bruising and dehydration, but no broken bones.

Of her appearance on the show, Jack said, “I think when it comes to doing something, it is 70 percent mental and 30 percent physical.

“This course may be hard physically, but when it comes to being hard mentally, I’m a fighter than flourishes in a tough environment.”

We reported in June how the date for her Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing to appeal Jack’s 4-year doping suspension has been scheduled but is being kept secret. At this point in time, she would be unable to compete at the postponed Olympic Games set for Tokyo 2021.