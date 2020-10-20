SwimSwam Podcast: Andreas Vazaios on Dominant First ISL Match with London Roar

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with NCAA champion turned Loughborough grad student Andreas Vazaios, who is also one of the newest members of the London Roar. Vazaios gives a candid look at life in the ISL bubble, what he likes and dislikes about the situation, and what he’s learned from being on the London Roar so far.

