18 Braeden Haughey of TAC Titans Chooses Virginia for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Virginia has picked up #18 Braeden Haughey of the TAC Titans in North Carolina for their class of 2026. He’s a junior at Middle Creek High School.

Joining Kamal Muhammad, who originally committed to UVA’s class of 2025 before re-classing to 2026, Haughey is the ‘Hoos’ first true 2022 verbal on the men’s side.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have decided to verbally commit to the University of Virginia. My parents and my coaches at the TAC Titans were a huge support to me throughout the entire process, and I couldn’t have done it without them. UVA’s amazing academics and athletics make me thrilled to have the opportunity to attend, and I can’t wait to be swimming with you all. GO HOOS!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:39.01

500 free – 4:26.44

1000 free – 9:05.39

1650 free – 15:18.49

100 back – 49.77

200 back – 1:45.78

200 IM – 1:50.85

400 IM – 3:56.91

Haughey is part of a trio of top 20-ranked TAC Titan boys in the class of 2022; Lance Norris and Michael Cotter, also distance freestyle specialists, are both headed to ACC rival NC State. Haughey holds the class’s fastest 1000 free, though, and he’s one of the best LCM swimmers in the class, too. In long course, Haughey holds three Olympic Trials cuts: one in the 200 back (2:02.17), one in the 400 free (3:56.42) and one in the 400 IM (4:24.99).

Haughey is the reigning North Carolina HS 4A Champion in the 500 free (4:26.44), and he was the 200 free runner-up at that meet (1:39.01) behind Cotter. Last summer, he won titles at the 2019 Greensboro Futures Championships in the 200m back and 400m free with his lifetime bests. In December, Haughey made the 400 IM D-final at the 2019 U.S. Open, going 4:27.63 for 25th place.

Like many young standouts across the country, Haughey has hit personal bests in multiple events since the pandemic began in March. At TAC Titans’ invite meet in August, he lopped over two seconds off of his old best in the mile, and he took his 200 back from 1:47.1 down to 1:45.7. TAC had an LCM intrasquad a couple of weeks ago, and he hit a 27.66 going out on the first 50 of his 100 back, which was a new 50m back best.

Haughey is already primed to make an immediate impact on UVA’s roster; last year, he would’ve been their #2 miler and #4 400 IMer. At the 2020 ACC Championships, he would’ve scored in the mile at 17th place.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.