Swim CEO Series: Chris DeJong on Fastest 400m Kick Ever, Big Blue Swim School

We sat down with Chris DeJong, a Michigan team captain and elite swimmer who trained with the likes of Michael Phelps, Peter Vanderkaay, and Erik Vendt, to name a few. DeJong described the environment at practice in Ann Arbor leading up to the 2008 Olympics and even indulged in telling his epic story about Phelps buying him dinner for kicking the unofficial fastest time in history in a 400m kick – 4:56. DeJong also dives into his life after swimming, when he delved into the business side of swimming with Big Blue Swim Schools.

