Swim CEO Series: Chris DeJong on Fastest 400m Kick Ever, Big Blue Swim School

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Chris DeJong, a Michigan team captain and elite swimmer who trained with the likes of Michael Phelps, Peter Vanderkaay, and Erik Vendt, to name a few. DeJong described the environment at practice in Ann Arbor leading up to the 2008 Olympics and even indulged in telling his epic story about Phelps buying him dinner for kicking the unofficial fastest time in history in a 400m kick – 4:56. DeJong also dives into his life after swimming, when he delved into the business side of swimming with Big Blue Swim Schools.

Check out Big Blue Swim Schools here.

Big Blue Swim School is a SwimSwam partner.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.