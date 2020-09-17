Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bracket Challenge: ISL Logos – 2020 Edition

Did the cancellation of March Madness leave you with a bracket-shaped hole in your life? Then have we got something for you.

We’re bringing back a popular series from last year – a reader poll bracket for the best ISL team logo.

For the 8 returning franchises, this is a rematch of last year’s bracket challenge, albeit with a few twists. Iron has a brand-new logo in a year-two rebrand. For the others, the distinction between primary and secondary logos are more clear, and we’ve got standardized logo shapes via the ISL website.

This year’s bracket also mixes in two brand-new franchises. To create a working, 10-team bracket, we’ve seeded the returning logos based on their finishes in last year’s bracket challenge. The bottom two finishers (Energy Standard and the Aqua Centurions) will face the two new logos in what are effectively “play-in” matches in the opening round.

Leave your analysis of the logos and matchups in the comments section, and if it’s clever enough, you just might see it in our next-round story.

All Ten Logos For 2020

The Bracket

 

Round 1 – Play-Ins

Energy Standard vs Tokyo Frog Kings

Which ISL team has the better logo? (Play-Ins)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Aqua Centurions vs Toronto Titans

Which ISL team has the better logo? (Play-Ins)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
IU Swammer
24 minutes ago

This is what I need right now.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by IU Swammer
1
-1
Reply
Ben Dornan
20 minutes ago

Unyielding support for my fellow Canadians!!! I vote for TT against ENS.

0
0
Reply
Ben Dornan
Reply to  Ben Dornan
19 minutes ago

And in the spirit of supporting newcomers, I throw my support behind the Frog Kings!

0
0
Reply
Ben Dornan
Reply to  Ben Dornan
16 minutes ago

Oops I mean Centurions, not ENS

0
0
Reply
Olympian
2 minutes ago

Tokyo for the W! Go home titans, you’re drunk!

0
0
Reply
Olympian
Reply to  Olympian
58 seconds ago

Energy Standard “PARIS”???

0
0
Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!