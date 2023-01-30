Summer Juniors Qualifier Andrew Rich Commits to Florida State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Rich, a Summer Juniors qualifier from Annapolis, Md., has announced his commitment to Florida State University. He will join the Seminoles ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am very excited to be continuing my academic and swimming career at Florida State University. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and all those who made me the person I am today. Go Noles!! 🍢

Rich currently attends Saint Marys High School while training and competing with the Naval Academy Aquatic Club. Most recently, he competed at Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East in Greensboro, N.C., where he set several personal and season bests.

At Winter Juniors, he swam the 50 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. In the 100 back, he finished 13th in a lifetime best of 48.00, having also reset his PB in the prelims in 48.16.

Rich also set a personal best in the 200 back, finishing 18th overall with a 1:45.68. He dropped over a second and a half over the course of the meet.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 20.89

100 free – 46.51

100 back – 48.00

200 back – 1:45.68

200 IM – 1:51.62

Florida State University, located in Tallahassee, Fla., competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). At the 2022 ACC Championships, the Seminole men finished sixth out of 12 teams. They went on to send three athletes to the Men’s NCAA Division I Championships.

At the ACC Championships, Rich’s best 100 back time would have placed 28th overall. This would have put him fourth for the Seminoles, behind current juniors Mason Herbert (7th) and Conner Lowrey (22nd), and current sophomore Arijus Pavlidi (14th). In the 200 back, he would have been 30th behind Palvidi (8th) and Herbert (29th).

Other class of 2023 commitments include Matthew Iverson, Nico Cecchi, Jack Stokvis, and Mehdi El Aoufir. There is potential for a competitive backstroke group for Rich, as Iverson, Cecchi, and Stokvis all specialize or regularly compete in backstroke events as well. Their best 100 back times are 49.77, 49.02, and 51.19, respectively.

