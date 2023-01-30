Luke Miller Targeting 2Free, 2Fly, 1Free for ACCs, Considering NCAA Double

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

Luke Miller had a handful of impressive swims this weekend against Texas, including a win in the 200 free (1:31.8), tying for 3rd in part of an NC State 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 50 free (19.5), and anchoring in 41.9 on NC State’s 2nd place 400 free relay. With the ACC Championships’ new event schedule that mirror’s the SEC Championships, Miller is preparing to swim the 200 free, 200 fly, and 100 free in Greensboro.

While he and the NC State coaches had talked about him swimming the 2fly/1free double at NCAAs, Miller said that didn’t go too hot at mid-season (43.1 and 1:44.8) and didn’t make it seem like he’d be moving forward with that event lineup at NCAAs.