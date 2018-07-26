Simone Manuel Breaks U.S. Open Record in 100 Free

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
In two disciplines so far, the American women have set two U.S. Open Records on Wednesday. After Hali Flickinger’s record in the 200 fly in prelims (which she didn’t surpass in finals), the defending World and Olympic champion Simone Manuel swam the fastest-ever 100 free on American soil in Wednesday’s finals session.
Manuel won the 100 free on Wednesday in 52.54, which broke the old U.S. Open Record set at last year’s Nationals by Mallory Comerford in 52.81. At the time, that swim by Comerford was the American Record as well, which both she and Manuel improved upon at Worlds, before Manuel settled on 52.27 to win gold in Budapest.
Comerford placed 2nd on Wednesday in 53.09.
Manuel led the race effectively wire-to-wire, opening in 25.62 and closing in 26.92. For comparison’s sake, Comerford was actually out a smidge faster, in 25.54, when she set the record last year.
Manuel turned pro at the end of the 2017-2018 college season, leaving one year of NCAA eligibility at Stanford on the table. On Tuesday, she announced that she had signed with TYR to be her suit sponsor.
Fastest 100 LCM Freestyles on U.S. Soil:
- Simone Manuel, 2018 US Nationals, 52.54
- Mallory Comerford, 2017 US Nationals, 52.81
- Simone Manuel, 2017 US Nationals, 53.05
- Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 PSS – Austin, 53.12
- Mallory Comerford, 2017 US Nationals, 53.26 (p)
Actually, at that time, Manuel’s swim at the Rio Olympics of 52.70 was the AR. Comerford’s 52.81 was only the US open record. The AR of 52.70 was then broken by Comerford leading the 4×100 relay in Budapest before Manuel re-broke it en route to gold in the individual 100.
I doubt Manuel is also fully tapered yet at this meet.. I’m expectibg some more drop in times at pan pacs
Hot time by the US girls over all.. hot relay team 4×100 free at pan pacs .. Manuel will bust an epic time there I’m sure.. her finishing speed is lightning fast
51 mid at Pan pacs for Simone
Anything is possible…
Who knows , she might break the existing WR and come 2nd ?