Simone Manuel Breaks U.S. Open Record in 100 Free

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In two disciplines so far, the American women have set two U.S. Open Records on Wednesday. After Hali Flickinger’s record in the 200 fly in prelims (which she didn’t surpass in finals), the defending World and Olympic champion Simone Manuel swam the fastest-ever 100 free on American soil in Wednesday’s finals session.

Manuel won the 100 free on Wednesday in 52.54, which broke the old U.S. Open Record set at last year’s Nationals by Mallory Comerford in 52.81. At the time, that swim by Comerford was the American Record as well, which both she and Manuel improved upon at Worlds, before Manuel settled on 52.27 to win gold in Budapest.

Comerford placed 2nd on Wednesday in 53.09.

Manuel led the race effectively wire-to-wire, opening in 25.62 and closing in 26.92. For comparison’s sake, Comerford was actually out a smidge faster, in 25.54, when she set the record last year.

Manuel turned pro at the end of the 2017-2018 college season, leaving one year of NCAA eligibility at Stanford on the table. On Tuesday, she announced that she had signed with TYR to be her suit sponsor.

Fastest 100 LCM Freestyles on U.S. Soil: