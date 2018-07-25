Hali Flickinger Breaks US Open Record in Prelims with 2:05.87 200 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs Swim Club started Phillips 66 Nationals off with a new U.S. Open Record in the 200 fly, blasting a career-best 2:05.87 in prelims. Flickinger broke the 37-year-old mark of 2:05.96 set by Mary T. Meagher on August 11, 1981.

Flickinger, whose best swim before Wednesday morning was a 2:06.67 from the 2016 Olympic Games, came in seeded with 2:07.60. She jumped out to a quick start, turning at 1:00.13 at the 100 with a large lead on the field. Her final splits were:

  • 28.69
  • 1:00.13 (31.44)
  • 1:32.72 (32.59)
  • 2:05.87 (33.15)

Flickinger represented Team USA in the 200 fly at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio after finishing second to Cammile Adams at U.S. Olympic Trials. Last summer she was the top American entrant in the event at World Championships in Budapest, where she finished 9th in the semi-finals with 2:07.89.

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Hali Flickinger(UGA)- 2:05.87
  2. Katie Drabot(Stanford)- 2:07.30
  3. Regan Smith(Riptide)- 2:08.87
  4. Dakota Luther(Unattached)- 2:09.25
  5. Sarah Gibson(Texas A&M)- 2:09.54
  6. Olivia Carter (Enfinity)- 2:09.80
  7. Asia Seidt(Kentucky)- 2:09.90
  8. (T-8) Lillie Nordmann (MAC)- 2:10.30 / Taylor Pike (AGS)- 2:10.30

 

JSWIM

wahoooo Hali…Damn Great Dawg!!!

3 minutes ago
Swimmmer

Taking down Mary T is no joke.

49 seconds ago

