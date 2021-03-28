Shaine Casas on NCAA Pressure: “I was not gonna come to this meet”

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- Meet Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- Pool Record: 1:37.19, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: John Shebat (Texas), 1:36.42
- 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:37.20
Top 3:
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:35.75 *Pool Record
- Destin Lasco (Cal)- 1:35.99
- Bryce Mefford (Cal)- 1:38.31
It was an insane race for the 2021 title in the 200-yard back, with Cal freshman Destin Lasco challenging two-time winner this weekend Shaine Casas of Texas A&M. The pair were neck-and-neck for the last 75 yards. However, it was Casas who took the title at 1:35.75 over Lasco’s 1:35.99, both swimmers’ first swims under 1:36.
Casas’ swim was just two one-hundredths off Ryan Murphy‘s 2016 American record of 1:35.73, making Casas the second-fastest performer ever. Lasco’s finishing time of 1:35.99 breaks his own NCAA freshman record (1:37.19) from this morning and makes him the third swimmer ever to break the 1:36-barrier. Only Casas and Murphy have broken the barrier along with Lasco.
