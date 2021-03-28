Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas on NCAA Pressure: “I was not gonna come to this meet”

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

200 BACK – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
  • American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
  • Meet Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
  • Pool Record: 1:37.19, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
  • 2019 Champion: John Shebat (Texas), 1:36.42
  • 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:37.20

Top 3:

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:35.75 *Pool Record
  2. Destin Lasco (Cal)- 1:35.99
  3. Bryce Mefford (Cal)- 1:38.31

It was an insane race for the 2021 title in the 200-yard back, with Cal freshman Destin Lasco challenging two-time winner this weekend Shaine Casas of Texas A&M. The pair were neck-and-neck for the last 75 yards. However, it was Casas who took the title at 1:35.75 over Lasco’s 1:35.99, both swimmers’ first swims under 1:36.

Casas’ swim was just two one-hundredths off Ryan Murphy‘s 2016 American record of 1:35.73, making Casas the second-fastest performer ever. Lasco’s finishing time of 1:35.99 breaks his own NCAA freshman record (1:37.19) from this morning and makes him the third swimmer ever to break the 1:36-barrier. Only Casas and Murphy have broken the barrier along with Lasco.

3
Leave a Reply

Wethorn
7 minutes ago

Congrats to you Shaine! I’m a Longhorn and I have to say you represent your team and university well. I hope you’ll be representing team USA soon. Keep believing in yourself.

Reply
Crown
3 minutes ago

This years been hard on everyone. I don’t know what’s he going through but I felt it. Much love Shane

Reply
Aaron
12 seconds ago

That start of his… man!

Reply

