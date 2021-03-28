Shaine Casas on NCAA Pressure: “I was not gonna come to this meet”

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

200 BACK – FINALS

Top 3:

It was an insane race for the 2021 title in the 200-yard back, with Cal freshman Destin Lasco challenging two-time winner this weekend Shaine Casas of Texas A&M. The pair were neck-and-neck for the last 75 yards. However, it was Casas who took the title at 1:35.75 over Lasco’s 1:35.99, both swimmers’ first swims under 1:36.

Casas’ swim was just two one-hundredths off Ryan Murphy‘s 2016 American record of 1:35.73, making Casas the second-fastest performer ever. Lasco’s finishing time of 1:35.99 breaks his own NCAA freshman record (1:37.19) from this morning and makes him the third swimmer ever to break the 1:36-barrier. Only Casas and Murphy have broken the barrier along with Lasco.