Rewind and Watch All the Race Videos from Night 4 of the 2021 Men’s NCAAs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Day 4 Finals Recap
The 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships have come to a close, with the Texas Longhorns sealing the team championship title over the Cal Bears. The Greensboro Aquatic Center saw the finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay on Saturday evening. Here’s a rundown of highlights from the last finals session:
- Picking up his second NCAA title of the meet was Florida’s Bobby Finke, who swam the 3rd-fastest performance of all-time.
- It was a tight duel between Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas and Cal’s Destin Lasco in the 200 back final, with Casas frightening the 2016 American record with his winning time of 1:35.75. Lasco took second at 1:35.99, becoming the 3rd swimmer to break 1:36 in the event. Casas also earned a perfect 3-for-3 title sweep after previously winning the 200 IM and 100 back.
- Cal’s Ryan Hoffer also earned his 3rd title of the weekend with his win in the 100 free, adding the title to his earlier titles in the 50 free and 100 fly. Hoffer took 0.01s off his morning pool record at 40.89, affirming himself as the 4th-fastest American in the event ever. Texas Longhorns Drew Kibler and Daniel Krueger tied for second place behind Hoffer while Cal freshman Bjorn Seeliger took fourth.
- Minnesota’s Max McHugh and Cal’s Reece Whitley swam neck-and-neck throughout the entire 200 breast final. At the finish, McHugh picked up his second NCAA title of the meet in a new pool record of 1:49.02. After recovering from a gunshot wound in July 2019, junior McHugh is now a two-time NCAA champion and the 5th-fastest 200 breaststroker in history. Whitley settled for second at 1:49.54.
- Cal’s Trenton Julian led the majority of the 200 fly championship final until Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero turned it over and took over Julian’s lead for the 2021 title. Albiero won his first individual NCAA title, as well as taking 0.01s off his 2020 pool record at 1:38.64. Julian took second place at 1:38.85.
- Out of heat four of five, the Cal Bears ran down the Florida Gators to win their first 400 free relay NCAA title since 2011.
- The Texas Longhorns secured the 2021 team championship title with 595 points, making it head coach Eddie Reese‘s 15th NCAA team title in five different decades.
1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
- American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
- U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
Meet Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2017 Pool Record: 14:23.52, Connor Jaeger (Club Wolverine) – 2014
- 2019 Champion: Felix Auboeck (Michigan), 14:23.09
- 2020 Top Performer: Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:12.08
Top 3:
- Bobby Finke (Florida)- 14:12.52 *Meet/Pool Record
- Jake Magahey (Georgia)- 14:28.69
- Ross Dant (NC State)- 14:31.17
200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- Meet Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- Pool Record: 1:37.19, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: John Shebat (Texas), 1:36.42
- 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:37.20
Top 3:
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:35.75 *Pool Record
- Destin Lasco (Cal)- 1:35.99
- Bryce Mefford (Cal)- 1:38.31
100 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
Pool Record: 40.90, Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: Dean Farris (Harvard), 40.80
- 2020 Top Performer: Daniel Krueger (Texas), 41.26
Top 3:
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 40.89 *Pool Record
- Drew Kibler/Daniel Krueger (Texas)- 41.59
- (tie)
200 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- American Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- U.S. Open Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
Pool Record: Reece Whitley (Cal), 2021 – 1:49.87
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:48.70
- 2020 Top Performer: Reece Whitley (Cal), 1:49.85
Top 3:
- Max McHugh (Minnesota)- 1:49.02 *Pool Record
- Reece Whitley (Cal)- 1:49.54
- Hugo Gonzalez (Cal)- 1:51.20
200 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- American Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- U.S. Open Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- Meet Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 2021 – 1:38.65
- 2019 Champion: Andreas Vazaios (NC State), 1:38.57
- 2020 Top Performer: Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.65
Top 3:
- Nicolas Albiero (Louisville)- 1:38.64 *Pool Record
- Trenton Julian (Cal)- 1:38.85
- Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech)- 1:39.26
400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- American Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- Meet Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- Pool Record: 2:45.69, NC State — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Texas, 2:45.12
- 2020 Top Performer: Texas, 2:46.57
Top 3:
- Cal- 2:46.60
- Florida- 2:46.88
- Louisville- 2:47.98
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- Texas 595
- Cal 568
- Florida 367
- Georgia 268
- Louisville 211
- Indiana 207
- Ohio State 180
- NC State 164
- Virginia 152
- Texas A&M 151
- Virginia Tech 135
- Michigan/Arizona 106
- (tie)
- Stanford 99
- Alabama 91
- Mizzou 86
- Purdue 83
- LSU 68
- Miami 54
- Tennessee 48
- Georgia Tech/Minnesota 40
- (tie)
- Florida State 32.5
- UNC 31
- Notre Dame 29
- Pittsburgh 28
- USC 21
- Wisconsin 20
- Utah 17.5
- Kentucky 14
- Penn State 13
- West Virginia 5