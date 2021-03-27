Casas and Lasco Rattle 200 Back US Open Record with 1:35.75, 1:35.99

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

The 200 back was of the event where the U.S. Open Record seemed most vulnerable this week, especially after Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas had been throwing down crazy fast times all season long.

While that record escaped tonight unsurpassed, it was a close thing, as Casas came almost as close to the record as possible, touching in 1:35.75, just 0.02s off Ryan Murphy’s all-time mark of 1:35,73, clocking the 2nd-fastest time in history.

Cal freshman Destin Lasco actually led for bit during the middle of the race, and Casas had to power past Lasco over the last length to get the touch at the wall. Lasco took 2nd in 1:35.99, clocking the 3rd-fastest time ever in the event.

Top Ten Performances 200 Yard Back

Ryan Murphy, 2016 – 1:35.73 Shaine Casas, 2021- 1:35.75 Destin Lasco, 2021 – 1:35.99 John Shebat, 2019 – 1:36.42 Austin Katz, 2019 – 1:36.45 Shaine Casas, 2020 – 1:36.54 Shaine Casas, 2020 – 1:36.62 Ryan Murphy, 2017 – 1:36.75 Ryan Murphy, 2015 – 1:36.77 Ryan Lochte, 2007 – 1:36.81

Katz, now the 5th-fastest man ever in this event, was also in tonight’s A-final, taking 5th with a 1:38.92. Casas’ time from tonight also set the SEC record in the event. Lasco’s time from tonight is now the fastest time ever by a freshman, passing the mark of 1:37.19 he set this morning.

