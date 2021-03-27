2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
The last session of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships is underway with the start of the 1650 free timed finals, with the top heat starting tonight’s finals session. Following the mile, the finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay will be contested. Texas comes in tonight with their 42-point lead built from yesterday over Cal for the team championship title. Florida and Georgia currently run 3rd and 4th respectively while Indiana sits 30 points behind Georgia in 5th. Louisville is also 8 points behind Indiana for 6th, Texas A&M is a mere 7 points ahead of NC State for 7th, and Ohio State (108), Virginia (102), and Michigan (100) are all within less than 6 points of each other.
Swimming in lane four of the fastest-seeded mile heat is Florida’s Bobby Finke, whose entry time of 14:12.18 is just a tenth of his own American/U.S. Open/NCAA records. Be on the lookout for Georgia freshman Jake Magahey, who took an upset win in the 500 free on Thursday. Into the 200 back, Cal freshman Destin Lasco is coming off his third NCAA freshman record (1:37.19) to take the top seed. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas is seeded second and will shoot to sweep the backstrokes and earn his 3rd title this weekend after winning the 200 IM and 100 back thus far.
Cal senior Ryan Hoffer will also be gunning for a perfect 3-for-3 title sweep this weekend with his top seed in the 100 free (40.90, pool record) following his wins in the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 200 breast, Cal’s Reece Whitley could give the Bears another event win tonight after he broke the pool record at 1:49.87. Minnesota’s Max McHugh won the 100 breast yesterday, and is seeded second behind Whitley in the long breast. As a freshman, McHugh swam a lifetime best of 1:49.41 to become the 2019 NCAA runner-up.
Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero swam 0.05s faster than Cal’s Trenton Julian during the preliminaries of the 200 fly. Both swimmers will compete out of lanes four and five in the championship final and battle for their first individual NCAA titles. Following the platform diving finals, where Texas’ Jordan Windle took the prelims top seed, the five timed finals of the 400 free relay will close out the evening. In heat four will be Indiana (2), Cal (4), Florida (6), and Georgia (8) while the final heat will have Louisville (2), NC State (4), Alabama (6), and Texas (8).
CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)
- Texas 414
- Cal 372
- Florida 282
- Georgia 198
- Indiana 158
- Louisville 150
- Texas A&M 127
- NC State 120
- Ohio State 108
- Virginia 102
- Michigan 100
- Mizzou 67
- Arizona 66
- Virginia Tech 60
- Stanford 58
- Alabama 53
- LSU 52
- Tennessee/Miami 38
- (tie)
- UNC/Purdue 31
- (tie)
- Georgia Tech 29
- Florida State 24.5
- Pittsburgh 23
- Minnesota 20
- Notre Dame/USC 15
- (tie)
- Penn State 13
- Wisconsin 10
- Kentucky 9
- Utah 6.5
1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
- American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
- U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020
Meet Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2017 Pool Record: 14:23.52, Connor Jaeger (Club Wolverine) – 2014
- 2019 Champion: Felix Auboeck (Michigan), 14:23.09
- 2020 Top Performer: Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:12.08
Slower Heats Recap
Top 3:
- Bobby Finke (Florida)- 14:12.52 *Meet/Pool Record
- Jake Magahey (Georgia)- 14:28.69
- Ross Dant (NC State)- 14:31.17
200 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- Meet Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016
- Pool Record: 1:37.19, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: John Shebat (Texas), 1:36.42
- 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:37.20
100 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Pool Record: 40.90, Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: Dean Farris (Harvard), 40.80
- 2020 Top Performer: Daniel Krueger (Texas), 41.26
200 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- American Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- U.S. Open Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91
- Pool Record: Reece Whitley (Cal), 2021 – 1:49.87
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:48.70
- 2020 Top Performer: Reece Whitley (Cal), 1:49.85
200 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- American Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- U.S. Open Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- Meet Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37
- Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 2021 – 1:38.65
- 2019 Champion: Andreas Vazaios (NC State), 1:38.57
- 2020 Top Performer: Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.65
PLATFORM DIVING – FINALS
- Meet Record: 548.90, Nick McCrory (Duke) — 2011
- Pool Record: 515.20, Nick McCrory (Duke) — 2013
- 2021 Prelims Leader: Jordan Windle (Texas), 479.60
400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- American Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- Meet Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018
- Pool Record: 2:45.69, NC State — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Texas, 2:45.12
- 2020 Top Performer: Texas, 2:46.57
Who is the most overhyped swimming recruit in the history of the sport? In other words, which high school prospect who dominated on the age group scene performed worst once in college?
Something I’m wondering that is somewhat related to this, hasn’t there been a swimswam article detailing the recruited classes of next year’s freshmen? I think NC State rises a lot this upcoming season to challenge Texas and Cal, and I just want to see who each school has coming in and do my own math with it. I could gather up the data, but I’m pretty sure there was a Swimswam article that would be more detailed than something I’d put together.
We haven’t run our top recruiting classes article yet – that will come after NCAAs.
Oh okay, that sounds good. Thanks for the info Braden.
Braden, I think it would be interesting if you reranked the class of 2020 after NCAA, kinda like how other sports rank their rookies. Honestly between foster, Lasco, Urlando, Magahey, and Chaney, I wouldn’t know who to chose.
Perhaps the most decorated male teen swimmer in history, one Michael Fred Phelps, had what I’d call a pretty disappointing college career at Michigan. Not a single NCAA championship to his name. Shame. He had so much potential. Hope he’s doing well!
Dude never even made a final at conference championships. Smh.
He didn’t even make the conference team
Didn’t even get a scholarship. He was a walk-on.
True, but he did have a great major.
Michael Taylor at Florida. 45.5/1:40 backstroke out of hs. Top 6 at ’16 trials then had intestinal issues and a bunch of surgeries. Only competed at 1 NCAAs
I wouldn’t call him overhyped. Didn’t he get injured? That’s not his fault.
Health, not injured!
Probably Rowdy Gaines’ commentary
While not the most popular of commentators he does have 3 Olympic Gold’s, held 3 World Records, and a 5 time NCAA Champion so perhaps put a little respect on the guys name.
He deserves respect for his swimming absolutely. Not for his commentary. He does not prepare. I’d be sacked if I did my job like that. I can’t listen to him, so lucky I don’t have to very often as I’m not from the US.
I’m just playing Rowdy, you know I love you
I know he won titles and everything but people were expecting David Nolan to be swimming’s revolution out of High School. He was great but didn’t live up to the hype.
Incorrect. Nolan appeared in 12/12 A finals at NCAAs. Even greats like dressel and schooling can’t boast that.
I honestly think that might prove my point even further. He had unbelievable talent coming in. He was probably the best yards swimmer in the country the day he started freshmen year. He won 3 titles in those 12 finals. He had a successful career overall. I don’t deny that.
But that wasn’t the question. The question was over hyped. Based on expectations, Nolan fits the bill.
Based on his hype coming you’d think he’d have won more. Dressel by comparison, won 9 NCAA titles.
To add, this is what Braden wrote about him in 2011
“ But Hershey, Pennsylvania’s David Nolan is at a level that no high school swimmer has ever touched, and possibly might not ever touch again. Next year, when Nolan enrolls at Stanford, he’d probably place top 3 in every NCAA event, and could win maybe two-thirds of them. That’s no exaggeration.”
That was the kind of hype David Nolan had. And nobody would have disagreed with him there.
A bit of a mean-spirited question but I get what you’re driving at.
I submit Chas Morton of Stanford.
Chas was more a 12 and under standout. He was a good national level swimmer in both high school and college
I don’t know if he’s the most overhyped but Joe Hudepohl would have to be on the list. 3x Olympic medalist (Relay Gold & Bronze in 92, Gold in 96) at 18, 3 national high school records, won Trials in the 200 in 1992. I don’t think he ever won and individual NCAA title
Reece Whitley, probably. Between him using 3 illegal dolphin kicks off the walls and everyone thinking he would sweep the Breastroke events for 4 years… yeah.
Just stop dude.
GO BEARS!!!!!
“BuT hOw MaNy Of ThEm ArE sEnIoRs?” – Anonymous
Swimmer: Wins NCAAs, unlocks massive achievement.
Rowdy: dOeS YOuR fATHeR lOvE YOu??
“How does it feel to be Matt Biondi’s son?”
Swimmer: “wins a title”
Rowdy: “Wel I’m sure you wanted to break the record, but you must also be happy to just win”