2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

The last session of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships is underway with the start of the 1650 free timed finals, with the top heat starting tonight’s finals session. Following the mile, the finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay will be contested. Texas comes in tonight with their 42-point lead built from yesterday over Cal for the team championship title. Florida and Georgia currently run 3rd and 4th respectively while Indiana sits 30 points behind Georgia in 5th. Louisville is also 8 points behind Indiana for 6th, Texas A&M is a mere 7 points ahead of NC State for 7th, and Ohio State (108), Virginia (102), and Michigan (100) are all within less than 6 points of each other.

Swimming in lane four of the fastest-seeded mile heat is Florida’s Bobby Finke, whose entry time of 14:12.18 is just a tenth of his own American/U.S. Open/NCAA records. Be on the lookout for Georgia freshman Jake Magahey, who took an upset win in the 500 free on Thursday. Into the 200 back, Cal freshman Destin Lasco is coming off his third NCAA freshman record (1:37.19) to take the top seed. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas is seeded second and will shoot to sweep the backstrokes and earn his 3rd title this weekend after winning the 200 IM and 100 back thus far.

Cal senior Ryan Hoffer will also be gunning for a perfect 3-for-3 title sweep this weekend with his top seed in the 100 free (40.90, pool record) following his wins in the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 200 breast, Cal’s Reece Whitley could give the Bears another event win tonight after he broke the pool record at 1:49.87. Minnesota’s Max McHugh won the 100 breast yesterday, and is seeded second behind Whitley in the long breast. As a freshman, McHugh swam a lifetime best of 1:49.41 to become the 2019 NCAA runner-up.

Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero swam 0.05s faster than Cal’s Trenton Julian during the preliminaries of the 200 fly. Both swimmers will compete out of lanes four and five in the championship final and battle for their first individual NCAA titles. Following the platform diving finals, where Texas’ Jordan Windle took the prelims top seed, the five timed finals of the 400 free relay will close out the evening. In heat four will be Indiana (2), Cal (4), Florida (6), and Georgia (8) while the final heat will have Louisville (2), NC State (4), Alabama (6), and Texas (8).

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

Texas 414 Cal 372 Florida 282 Georgia 198 Indiana 158 Louisville 150 Texas A&M 127 NC State 120 Ohio State 108 Virginia 102 Michigan 100 Mizzou 67 Arizona 66 Virginia Tech 60 Stanford 58 Alabama 53 LSU 52 Tennessee/Miami 38 (tie) UNC/Purdue 31 (tie) Georgia Tech 29 Florida State 24.5 Pittsburgh 23 Minnesota 20 Notre Dame/USC 15 (tie) Penn State 13 Wisconsin 10 Kentucky 9 Utah 6.5

1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

(Florida) – 2020 American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

(Florida) – 2020 U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

(Florida) – 2020 Meet Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith (Texas) – 2017

Pool Record: 14:23.52, Connor Jaeger (Club Wolverine) – 2014

2019 Champion: Felix Auboeck (Michigan), 14:23.09

2020 Top Performer: Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:12.08

Top 3:

200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016

American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016

U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016

Meet Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016

Pool Record: 1:37.19, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021

(Cal) – 2021 2019 Champion: John Shebat (Texas), 1:36.42

2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:37.20

100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

American Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

U.S. Open Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Meet Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Pool Record: 40.90, Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 2021

(Cal) – 2021 2019 Champion: Dean Farris (Harvard), 40.80

2020 Top Performer: Daniel Krueger (Texas), 41.26

200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91

American Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91

U.S. Open Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91

Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017 – 1:47.91

Pool Record: Reece Whitley (Cal), 2021 – 1:49.87

(Cal), 2021 – 1:49.87 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:48.70

2020 Top Performer: Reece Whitley (Cal), 1:49.85

200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37

American Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37

U.S. Open Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37

Meet Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.37

Pool Record: Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 2021 – 1:38.65

(Louisville), 2021 – 1:38.65 2019 Champion: Andreas Vazaios (NC State), 1:38.57

2020 Top Performer: Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.65

PLATFORM DIVING – FINALS

Meet Record: 548.90, Nick McCrory (Duke) — 2011

Pool Record: 515.20, Nick McCrory (Duke) — 2013

2021 Prelims Leader: Jordan Windle (Texas), 479.60

400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS