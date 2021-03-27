Cal’s Ryan Hoffer Becomes 4th-Fastest American in 100 Free with 40.90

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Cal senior Ryan Hoffer crashed through the 41-second barrier for the first time in heat of the men’s 100 freestyle on Saturday morning to land the top qualifying time of 40.90, breaking the pool record. It was his best time since 2015 when he went 41.23 at Winter Juniors to set a meet, pool and national age group record for 17-18 boys. Hoffer had taken down Caeleb Dressel’s previous NAG Record of 41.90 from 2015 SEC Championships.
Hoffer’s 40.90 was the 11th-fastest performance in history. He moves from #11 to #5 on the all-time list of performers in the 100 free, passing Cesar Cielo (40.92), Michael Chadwick (40.95), Ryan Held (41.05), Tate Jackson (41.06), and Nathan Adrian (41.08), most of whom are Olympians. Only Dressel, Vlad Morozov, Dean Farris, and Bowe Becker have been faster. Hoffer is only .14 away from Vlad Morozov’s #2 performance of 40.76, which he has another shot at tonight.
- Dressel, Caeleb – 39.90 – 2018 NCAA DI-Men
- Morozov, Vladimir – 40.76 – 2013 NCAA DI-Men
- Farris, Dean – 40.80 – 2019 NCAA DI-Men
- Becker, Bowe – 40.83 – 2019 NCAA DI-Men
- Hoffer, Ryan – 40.90 – 2021 NCAA DI-Men
- Cielo, Cesar – 40.92 – 2008 NCAA DI-Men
- Chadwick, Michael – 40.95 – 2017 NCAA DI-Men
- Held, Ryan – 41.05r – 2018 NCAA DI-Men
- Jackson, Tate – 41.06 – Texas Hall of Fame Swimming In
- Adrian, Nathan – 41.08 – 2009 NCAA DI-Men
|Hoffer, 2015
|Hoffer, 2021
|19.73
|19.64
|21.50
|21.26
|41.23
|40.90
Your list is missing Bowen Becker’s 40.83
Didn’t Hoffer also pass Simonas Bilis Who went 41.18 that time is missing.
Wow! Seems like he’s getting faster as this championship meet goes longer. He should time trial the 50 free to see if he can get under 18.
I wish we could have seen what he would have done last year.