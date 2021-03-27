Joan Pons Heads Into 200 IM As Top Seed, Looks To Add Second Olympic Event

2021 SPANISH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sabadell, Spain

Olympic Qualification Event

LCM (50M)

Results Page

Racing on day 4 of the 2021 Spanish Long Course Championships on Saturday morning, Joan Pons swam was a 2:03.24 in the 200 IM for top seed but will need to drop some time tonight and will have to get under the 1:59.67 Olympic “A” standard to secure an invite in this race. Should he qualify, he will join Hugo Gonzalez who has already qualified to swim the event this summer.

Pons has a personal best of 2:01.92, so it will take a big drop from both his prelims best and his lifetime best in the event to guarantee that spot. He has to get under the “A” standard for Spain to have two entries in Tokyo, per FINA qualifying rules.

Pons previously qualified to swim the 400 IM at the Olympics earlier on in the meet and will look to secure a second event tonight. He wasn’t a personal best in the 400 IM, though he did drop a lot of time from prelims to finals.

On the women’s side, Alba Vazquez and Serbian swimmer Anja Crevar were separated by only 0.01 seconds in the 200 IM prelims with 2:16.71 and 2:16.72, respectively. No woman for Spain has qualified to swim the event in Tokyo this summer yet, meaning that Vazquez, the Spaniard, can earn a spot if she gets under the 2:12.56 selection standard in finals.

In the 50 free, three men got within a second on the 22.01 Olympic cut as Konrad Cerniak (22.15), Juan Segura (22.75), and Bruno Ortiz-Cañavate (23.00) set themselves up for a sprint battle tonight. Not too far behind, Beltran Rodriguez was a 23.03 for fourth seed and Mario Molla and Oscar Pascual tied for fifth seed, each hitting a 23.05.

The final 3 top seeds heading into tonight’s final will be Lidon Muñoz del Campo in the 50 free with a 25.18, Franciso Arévalo in the men’s 200 fly (2:01.09), and Carlota Torrontegui (2:16.50).H