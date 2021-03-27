CSU Bakersfield Receives In-State Verbal from Futures Qualifier Christoph Horky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Christoph Horky of San Anselmo, CA has announced his decision to swim for California State University – Bakersfield beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Horky is a year-round swimmer at Thunder Coast Aquatics and he graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in the spring of 2019.

The decision to Choose Bakersfield was for its top notch training and welcoming feeling that I resived upon contacting the Coach. The positive energy and overall acceptance of its swimmers and its competitiveness was a no brainer in choosing this University. I look forward to training With this group of individuals and to improve as an athlete and a person.

Horky is a 2021 Futures qualifier. The Thunder Coast Aquatics swimmer has met the time standard in 100 and 200 breast in both LCM and SCY.

Horky has been competing in Austria for the last two years with his team SV Friesen Wien. He most recently competed at the Austrian Short Course Championships in December of 2020. He swam the 50m, 100m, and 200m breast, and the 200m IM, making it back to finals in each. Horky was 9th in the 50 breast, 8th in the 100, 4th in the 200, and 5th in the 200 IM. He posted personal best times in all four of his swims.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.12

200 breast – 2:02.31

200 IM – 1:57.08

50 free – 22.77

The Roadrunners will welcome Horky in the fall of 2021. He will be one of their top breaststrokers when he arrives on campus. During the 2019-2020 season, Horky would have been ranked as the team’s second-fastest 200 breaststroker behind Alex Dragan, and he would have been their fourth-fastest 100 breaststroker.

Additionally, he would have finished 12th in the 200 breast at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Championships.

Timothy Engel and Kadin Denner will also join the CSU Bakersfield men’s team in the fall of 2021.

