Texas Longhorns Win 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Title, Eddie Reese’s 15th

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Streaming: ESPN3

Championship Central

Full Meet Results

The University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving team won the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships with 595 on Saturday. The Longhorns took back the title from 2019 championship Cal, who were runner-up with 568 points.

The key to the 2021 Texas victory was depth. The 2020-21 Texas roster was so deep they had to leave a number of NCAA qualifiers back in Austin. In Greensboro, all 20 members of the squad scored. While they did win one swimming event, they placed at least one swimmer or diver in the top-8 of every individual event and had B-finalists in most events, as well.

Head coach Eddie Reese, already the most decorated coach in NCAA history, earned his 15th NCAA championship and has now won a title in five different decades. It is Reese’s 43rd season at the helm of the Longhorns. His team won four straight titles from 1988-1991, three from 2000-2002, and four from 2015-2018. Along with his 15th national crown, he boasts 27 top-two NCAA finishes and 34 top-three showings.

Men’s Team Head Coaches with NCAA Titles

Eddie Reese – 15

Mike Peppe – 11

Peter Daland – 9

David Marsh – 7

Skip Kenney – 7

James Counsilman – 6

Matt Mann – 6

David Durden – 4

Gus Stager – 4

Robert J.H. Kiphuth – 4

Randy Reese – 2

Nort Thornton – 2

Mike Bottom – 1

Richard Quick – 1

Frank Busch – 1

Jon Urbanchek – 1

Ron Ballatore – 1

Ray Bussard – 1

Jim Gaughran – 1

The Longhorns opened the meet with a win in the 800 free relay on Wednesday. The next day, they won the 400 medley relay and were 6th in the 200 free relay and went 5-15-16 in the 500 free, 4-10-12-15 in the 200 IM, and 1-2-16 in 1-meter diving. In addition, their only 50 free entrant scored 6th in the A final.

The tide really turned for Texas on Friday when all four of the 400 IMers made the A final. They finished 2-5-6-8 to move into the lead with a 3-point spread over Cal. Texas then went 4-10 in the 100 fly, 2-4-8-14 in the 200 free, 6 in the 100 breast, 4-10-15 in the 100 back, and 2-11 in 3-meter diving. They finished the day with a 5th in the 200 medley relay.

On Saturday, all the Texas milers scored, going 7-9-13. Next came 5-6 in the 200 back and two 2nds (a tie) and a 14th in the 100 free. They were 4-10-12 in the 200 breast, 6-16 in the 200 fly, and 4-10 in platform diving.

With a 37-point lead over Cal heading into the final relay, all they needed were safe takeoffs to seal the win. The Longhorns did just that, finishing second in the final heat but winning the overall championship for the 15th time.

The 2021 NCAA Championship Team

Thank you to SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin and Andrew Mering for the numbers.

All 2021 Event Winners

Day 1

Day 2

200 free relay – Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Fr.; Ryan Hoffer, Sr.; Daniel Carr, Sr.; Nate Biondi, Sr.) – 1:14.36

500 free – Jake Magahey, Georgia, Fr. – 4:07.97

200 IM – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, Jr. – 1:39.53

50 free – Ryan Hoffer, Cal, Sr. – 18.33

1-mtr diving – Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr. – 435.60

400 medley relay – Texas (Chris Staka, Sr.; Caspar Corbeau, So.; Alvin Jiang, Sr.; Daniel Krueger, Jr.) – 3:00.23

Day 3

400 IM – Bobby Finke, Florida, Jr. – 3:36.90

100 fly – Ryan Hoffer, Cal, Sr. – 44.25

200 free – Kieran Smith, Florida, Jr. – 1:30.10

100 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota, Jr. – 50.18

100 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, Jr. – 44.20

3-mtr diving – Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 505.20

200 medley relay – Louisville (Mitchell Whyte, Jr.; Evgenii Somov, Sr.; Nicolas Albiero, Sr.; Haridi Sameh, So.) – 1:22.11

Day 4

1650 free – Bobby Finke, Florida, Jr. – 4:12.52

200 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, Jr. – 1:35.75

100 free – Ryan Hoffer, Cal, Sr. – 40.89

200 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota, Jr. – 1:49.02

200 fly – Nicolas Albiero, Louisville, Sr. – 1:38.64

Platform diving – Brandon Loschiavo, Purdue, Sr. – 469.05

400 free relay – Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Fr.; Ryan Hoffer, Sr.; Destin Lasco, Fr.; Hugo Gonzalez) – 2:46.60

Final Team Scores