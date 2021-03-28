Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Longhorns Win 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Title, Eddie Reese’s 15th

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming: ESPN3
  • Championship Central
  • Full Meet Results

The University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving team won the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships with 595 on Saturday. The Longhorns took back the title from 2019 championship Cal, who were runner-up with 568 points.

The key to the 2021 Texas victory was depth. The 2020-21 Texas roster was so deep they had to leave a number of NCAA qualifiers back in Austin. In Greensboro, all 20 members of the squad scored. While they did win one swimming event, they placed at least one swimmer or diver in the top-8 of every individual event and had B-finalists in most events, as well.

Head coach Eddie Reese, already the most decorated coach in NCAA history, earned his 15th NCAA championship and has now won a title in five different decades. It is Reese’s 43rd season at the helm of the Longhorns. His team won four straight titles from 1988-1991, three from 2000-2002, and four from 2015-2018. Along with his 15th national crown, he boasts 27 top-two NCAA finishes and 34 top-three showings.

Men’s Team Head Coaches with NCAA Titles

  • Eddie Reese – 15
  • Mike Peppe – 11
  • Peter Daland – 9
  • David Marsh – 7
  • Skip Kenney – 7
  • James Counsilman – 6
  • Matt Mann – 6
  • David Durden – 4
  • Gus Stager – 4
  • Robert J.H. Kiphuth – 4
  • Randy Reese – 2
  • Nort Thornton – 2
  • Mike Bottom – 1
  • Richard Quick – 1
  • Frank Busch – 1
  • Jon Urbanchek – 1
  • Ron Ballatore – 1
  • Ray Bussard – 1
  • Jim Gaughran – 1

The Longhorns opened the meet with a win in the 800 free relay on Wednesday. The next day, they won the 400 medley relay and were 6th in the 200 free relay and went 5-15-16 in the 500 free, 4-10-12-15 in the 200 IM, and 1-2-16 in 1-meter diving. In addition, their only 50 free entrant scored 6th in the A final.

The tide really turned for Texas on Friday when all four of the 400 IMers made the A final. They finished 2-5-6-8 to move into the lead with a 3-point spread over Cal. Texas then went 4-10 in the 100 fly, 2-4-8-14 in the 200 free, 6 in the 100 breast, 4-10-15 in the 100 back, and 2-11 in 3-meter diving. They finished the day with a 5th in the 200 medley relay.

On Saturday, all the Texas milers scored, going 7-9-13. Next came 5-6 in the 200 back and two 2nds (a tie) and a 14th in the 100 free. They were 4-10-12 in the 200 breast, 6-16 in the 200 fly, and 4-10 in platform diving.

With a 37-point lead over Cal heading into the final relay, all they needed were safe takeoffs to seal the win. The Longhorns did just that, finishing second in the final heat but winning the overall championship for the 15th time.

The 2021 NCAA Championship Team

Thank you to SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin and Andrew Mering for the numbers.

Athlete Year Points Event 1 Place Event 2 Place Event 3 Place
Jordan Windle SR 52 1m Diving 1 3m Diving 2 Platform Diving 4
Drew Kibler JR 47.5 500 Free 5 200 Free 2 100 Free 2
Carson Foster FR 45 200 IM 4 400 IM 2 200 Back 6
Alvin Jiang SR 31 100 Fly 4 100 Back 4 200 Fly 16
Caspar Corbeau SO 30 200 IM 15 100 Breast 6 200 Breast 4
Daniel Krueger JR 29.5 50 Free 6 200 Free 38 100 Free 2
Jake Foster SO 28 200 IM 10 400 IM 5 200 Breast 10
Noah Duperre FR 23 1m Diving 2 3m Diving 11 Platform Diving 33
Braden Vines JR 23 200 IM 12 400 IM 6 200 Breast 12
David Johnston FR 23 500 Free 17 400 IM 8 1650 Free 7
Sam Pomajevich SR 20 100 Fly 10 200 Fly 6
Austin Katz SR 16 100 Back 15 200 Back 5
Jake Sannem SR 15.0 50 Free 41 200 Free 4
Peter Larson SO 11 500 Free 19 200 Free 8
Alex Zettle JR 11 500 Free 15 1650 Free 9
Chris Staka SR 10 100 Back 10 100 Free 14
Andrew Harness SO 7 1m Diving 28 3m Diving 31 Platform 10
Johnthomas Larson SR 5 500 Free 16 200 Free 26 1650 Free 13
Coby Carrozza FR 3 500 Free 21 200 Free 14
Brendan McCourt FR 1 1m Diving 16 3m Diving 29 Platform Diving 30

All 2021 Event Winners

Day 1

Day 2

  • 200 free relay – Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Fr.; Ryan Hoffer, Sr.; Daniel Carr, Sr.; Nate Biondi, Sr.) – 1:14.36
  • 500 free – Jake Magahey, Georgia, Fr. – 4:07.97
  • 200 IM – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, Jr. – 1:39.53
  • 50 free – Ryan Hoffer, Cal, Sr. – 18.33
  • 1-mtr diving – Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr. – 435.60
  • 400 medley relay – Texas (Chris Staka, Sr.; Caspar Corbeau, So.; Alvin Jiang, Sr.; Daniel Krueger, Jr.) – 3:00.23

Day 3

  • 400 IM – Bobby Finke, Florida, Jr. – 3:36.90
  • 100 fly – Ryan Hoffer, Cal, Sr. – 44.25
  • 200 free – Kieran Smith, Florida, Jr. – 1:30.10
  • 100 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota, Jr. – 50.18
  • 100 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, Jr. – 44.20
  • 3-mtr diving – Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 505.20
  • 200 medley relay – Louisville (Mitchell Whyte, Jr.; Evgenii Somov, Sr.; Nicolas Albiero, Sr.; Haridi Sameh, So.) – 1:22.11

Day 4

  • 1650 free – Bobby Finke, Florida, Jr. – 4:12.52
  • 200 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, Jr. – 1:35.75
  • 100 free – Ryan Hoffer, Cal, Sr. – 40.89
  • 200 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota, Jr. – 1:49.02
  • 200 fly – Nicolas Albiero, Louisville, Sr. – 1:38.64
  • Platform diving – Brandon Loschiavo, Purdue, Sr. – 469.05
  • 400 free relay – Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Fr.; Ryan Hoffer, Sr.; Destin Lasco, Fr.; Hugo Gonzalez) – 2:46.60

Final Team Scores

  1. Texas 595
  2. Cal 568
  3. Florida 367
  4. Georgia 268
  5. Louisville 211
  6. Indiana 207
  7. Ohio State 180
  8. NC State 164
  9. Virginia 152
  10. Texas A&M 151
  11. Virginia Tech 135
  12. Michigan/Arizona 106
  13. (tie)
  14. Stanford 99
  15. Alabama 91
  16. Mizzou 86
  17. Purdue 83
  18. LSU 68
  19. Miami 54
  20. Tennessee 48
  21. Georgia Tech/Minnesota 40
  22. (tie)
  23. Florida State 32.5
  24. UNC 31
  25. Notre Dame 29
  26. Pittsburgh 28
  27. USC 21
  28. Wisconsin 20
  29. Utah 17.5
  30. Kentucky 14
  31. Penn State 13
  32. West Virginia 5

