Dressel Doubles Up With 100 Free/200 Fly on Final Night of ISCA Championships

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP
- March 23 – 27, 2021
- St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)
- SCY prelims/LCM finals
- Schedule (ET)
- Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm
- Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals
Several of the world’s top swimmers were back in action for the final session of the ISCA International Senior Cup.
After taking the top seed in prelims, world record holder Caeleb Dressel claimed first place in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 48.84. Dressel significantly improved upon his season best with his performance, which previously stood at a 49.75 from the Pro Swim Series earlier this month. His time also makes him the 10th fastest swimmer in the world for 2021, and the fastest American.
NC State commit Arsenio Bustos finished second in a time of 49.25, chopping over a second off of his personal best of 50.56. Bustos also swam a best time in the event during this morning’s prelims session with a short course time of 43.27.
Egyptian Farida Osman finished first in the women’s 100 freestyle, taking her fourth win of the meet in a time of 55.63. Osman was not far off of her best time of 55.35, which stands at the Egyptian National Record. Marina Spadoni finished second in a time of 56.09, following up her runner-up finish in the 50 free. Sherridon Dressel came in 3rd with a time of 56.50.
Shortly later, Caeleb Dressel was back in the water for the 200 butterfly, finishing in a time of 1:58.74 to win the race by over 2 seconds. Dressel was only slightly off of his best time of 1:56.29 from 2019. 18-year-old Jace Crawford finished second in a time of 2:01.07 finishing just off of his best time.
Notably, Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte scratched all of his races tonight after qualifying for finals in the 100 free and 200 breast.
Other Highlights:
- UNC commit Kyleigh Tankard maintained her top seed in the 200 butterfly, coming in first with a time of 2:16.27.
- Nicole Frank Rodriguez won the women’s 200 breaststroke, claiming her first goal of the meet with a time of 2:33.66. Based on the USA Swimming database, this appears to be Rodriguez’s first time swimming the 200 breaststroke in a long course pool.
- Ilya Evdokimov won the men’s 200 breaststroke by a second, touching in 2:12.45, coming within a tenth of his best time of 2:12.33.
- Advait Page came in first in the longest event of the day, the 1500 freestyle, finishing in 15:39.77.
- Kristin Cornish claimed the top spot in the 800 freestyle with a time of 8:50.22, cutting 3 seconds off of her best time in the process.
Caelebs comments on his performance tonight:
Hurt
I didn’t see the results from yesterday what did he go into 200 free?
1:49, and he negative split it
Kind of off topic but kind of not, will hayon (one of the nations top recruits who also just made his first Olympic trials cut in 100 fly) swam at this meet and just committed to Virginia tech