Dressel Doubles Up With 100 Free/200 Fly on Final Night of ISCA Championships

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET)

Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm

Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

Meet information

Psych sheet

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Several of the world’s top swimmers were back in action for the final session of the ISCA International Senior Cup.

After taking the top seed in prelims, world record holder Caeleb Dressel claimed first place in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 48.84. Dressel significantly improved upon his season best with his performance, which previously stood at a 49.75 from the Pro Swim Series earlier this month. His time also makes him the 10th fastest swimmer in the world for 2021, and the fastest American.

NC State commit Arsenio Bustos finished second in a time of 49.25, chopping over a second off of his personal best of 50.56. Bustos also swam a best time in the event during this morning’s prelims session with a short course time of 43.27.

Egyptian Farida Osman finished first in the women’s 100 freestyle, taking her fourth win of the meet in a time of 55.63. Osman was not far off of her best time of 55.35, which stands at the Egyptian National Record. Marina Spadoni finished second in a time of 56.09, following up her runner-up finish in the 50 free. Sherridon Dressel came in 3rd with a time of 56.50.

Shortly later, Caeleb Dressel was back in the water for the 200 butterfly, finishing in a time of 1:58.74 to win the race by over 2 seconds. Dressel was only slightly off of his best time of 1:56.29 from 2019. 18-year-old Jace Crawford finished second in a time of 2:01.07 finishing just off of his best time.

Notably, Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte scratched all of his races tonight after qualifying for finals in the 100 free and 200 breast.

Other Highlights: