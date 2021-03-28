Projected vs. Actual: Day 4 Scoring at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Data provided by SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.
Texas outscored the psych sheet by 31.5 points and picked up 22 diving points on Saturday to clinch the team title at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The Longhorns continued their streak of placing at least one swimmer or diver in the top-8 of every event, including diving and distance free.
Cal, too, picked up 30.5 points over the psych sheets on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the gulf that separated them from Texas. Still, the Golden Bears made it a competitive race to the end, outperforming from prelims to finals by 18 points.
Other big winners vis-à-vis psych sheet expectations were Virginia Tech, Arizona, Stanford, Florida, and Virginia. Ohio State placed three divers in the top-8 of the platform diving event and scored 39 points to leapfrog NC State and Texas A&M in the standings. Purdue scored 37 points from diving with a 1-2 finish from their only entrants in the event.
Michigan’s relay was disqualified and Georgia’s didn’t score, which helps explain why those teams underperformed the Day 4 psych sheet by 32 and 28 points, respectively. Louisville also took a 28-point hit when none of their freestylers scored and Evgenii Somov did not swim in the 200 breast. Alabama was off by 22 points.
Final Team Scores
- Texas 595
- Cal 568
- Florida 367
- Georgia 268
- Louisville 211
- Indiana 207
- Ohio State 180
- NC State 164
- Virginia 152
- Texas A&M 151
- Virginia Tech 135
- Michigan/Arizona 106
- (tie)
- Stanford 99
- Alabama 91
- Mizzou 86
- Purdue 83
- LSU 68
- Miami 54
- Tennessee 48
- Georgia Tech/Minnesota 40
- (tie)
- Florida State 32.5
- UNC 31
- Notre Dame 29
- Pittsburgh 28
- USC 21
- Wisconsin 20
- Utah 17.5
- Kentucky 14
- Penn State 13
- West Virginia 5
Day 4 Psych Sheet vs Day 4 Actual
|School
|Day 4 Psych
|Day 4 Finals
|Day 4 Delta
|Texas
|130.5
|159
|28.5
|California
|165.5
|196
|30.5
|Florida
|67.5
|83
|15.5
|Georgia
|98
|70
|-28
|Indiana
|52
|43
|-9
|Louisville
|89
|61
|-28
|NC State
|63.5
|44
|-19.5
|Texas A&M
|29
|24
|-5
|Ohio St
|44
|33
|-11
|Virginia
|36
|50
|14
|Michigan
|38
|6
|-32
|Virginia Tech
|41.5
|75
|33.5
|Alabama
|60
|38
|-22
|Arizona
|8
|40
|32
|Missouri
|13
|19
|6
|Stanford
|17
|38
|21
|LSU
|15
|12
|-3
|Purdue
|11.5
|15
|3.5
|Georgia Tech
|26
|11
|-15
|Minnesota
|17
|20
|3
|Tennessee
|9
|1
|-8
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|UNC
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|20
|14
|-6
|Florida St
|4
|8
|4
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|-7
|Southern Cali
|11
|6
|-5
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|1
|Penn St
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|2
|4
|2
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|5
|5
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|-1
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
Day 4 Finals vs. Day 4 Prelims
|School
|Day 4 Prelims
|Day 4 Finals3
|Day 4 Delta
|Texas
|162
|159
|-3
|California
|178
|196
|18
|Florida
|73.5
|83
|9.5
|Georgia
|94.5
|70
|-24.5
|Indiana
|67.5
|43
|-24.5
|Louisville
|57
|61
|4
|NC State
|59
|44
|-15
|Texas A&M
|24
|24
|0
|Ohio St
|34
|33
|-1
|Virginia
|42
|50
|8
|Michigan
|26.5
|6
|-20.5
|Virginia Tech
|56
|75
|19
|Alabama
|45
|38
|-7
|Arizona
|19
|40
|21
|Missouri
|19.5
|19
|-0.5
|Stanford
|17
|38
|21
|LSU
|14
|12
|-2
|Purdue
|20
|15
|-5
|Georgia Tech
|14
|11
|-3
|Minnesota
|17
|20
|3
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|-4
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|UNC
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|16
|14
|-2
|Florida St
|4
|8
|4
|Pittsburgh
|1.5
|5
|3.5
|Southern Cali
|5
|6
|1
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|1
|Penn St
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|6
|5
|-1
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
Day 4 Data
|School
|Finals D1
|Finals D2
|Finals D3
|Psych D4
|Prelims D4
|Finals D4
|Swimming Score
|Diving Score
|Final Score
|Texas
|40
|125
|188
|130.5
|162
|159
|512
|83
|595
|California
|34
|196
|142
|165.5
|178
|196
|568
|0
|568
|Florida
|30
|131
|112
|67.5
|73.5
|83
|356
|11
|367
|Georgia
|26
|90
|82
|98
|94.5
|70
|268
|0
|268
|Louisville
|22
|42
|86
|89
|57
|61
|211
|0
|211
|Indiana
|18
|51
|54
|52
|67.5
|43
|166
|41
|207
|Ohio St
|6
|6
|61
|44
|34
|33
|106
|74
|180
|NC State
|28
|59
|33
|63.5
|59
|44
|164
|0
|164
|Virginia
|8
|48
|46
|36
|42
|50
|152
|0
|152
|Texas A&M
|32
|56
|39
|29
|24
|24
|151
|0
|151
|Virginia Tech
|14
|25
|21
|41.5
|56
|75
|135
|0
|135
|Michigan
|12
|51
|37
|38
|26.5
|6
|106
|0
|106
|Arizona
|10
|41
|15
|8
|19
|40
|106
|0
|106
|Stanford
|24
|7
|16
|17
|17
|38
|85
|14
|99
|Alabama
|0
|38
|15
|60
|45
|38
|91
|0
|91
|Missouri
|4
|36
|25
|13
|19.5
|19
|84
|2
|86
|Purdue
|0
|14
|2
|11.5
|20
|15
|31
|52
|83
|LSU
|0
|7
|13
|15
|14
|12
|32
|36
|68
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|54
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|12
|9
|5
|1
|13
|35
|48
|Georgia Tech
|0
|14
|15
|26
|14
|11
|40
|0
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|20
|17
|17
|20
|40
|0
|40
|Florida St
|0
|19
|6
|4
|4
|8
|33
|0
|33
|UNC
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|31
|Notre Dame
|2
|7
|6
|20
|16
|14
|29
|0
|29
|Pittsburgh
|0
|12
|11
|12
|1.5
|5
|28
|0
|28
|Southern Cali
|0
|0
|15
|11
|5
|6
|21
|0
|21
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|8
|12
|20
|Utah
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|17
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|4
|10
|14
|Penn St
|0
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Congratulations to Eddie & Texas. Their depth is consistent & a testament to their program. Durden & Cal are still pretty amazing. The Bears have now scored the most swimming points in seven of the past 11 NCAA championships, but on three of those occasions (2010, 2018 and now 2021), Texas diving has made the difference.
ACC was impressive the whole meet. And looking ahead:
Louisville – lose two key pieces in Albiero and Somov but they always rebuild quickly.
NC State – lose very little and will launch into the top 3 probably with their incoming class.
UVA and VT – lose some pieces but seem likely to continue their forward momentum – top 10 for both next year.