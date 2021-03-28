Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projected vs. Actual: Day 4 Scoring at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

Comments: 2

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Championship Central
  • Final Meet Results

Data provided by SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.

Texas outscored the psych sheet by 31.5 points and picked up 22 diving points on Saturday to clinch the team title at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The Longhorns continued their streak of placing at least one swimmer or diver in the top-8 of every event, including diving and distance free.

Cal, too, picked up 30.5 points over the psych sheets on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the gulf that separated them from Texas. Still, the Golden Bears made it a competitive race to the end, outperforming from prelims to finals by 18 points.

Other big winners vis-à-vis psych sheet expectations were Virginia Tech, Arizona, Stanford, Florida, and Virginia. Ohio State placed three divers in the top-8 of the platform diving event and scored 39 points to leapfrog NC State and Texas A&M in the standings. Purdue scored 37 points from diving with a 1-2 finish from their only entrants in the event.

Michigan’s relay was disqualified and Georgia’s didn’t score, which helps explain why those teams underperformed the Day 4 psych sheet by 32 and 28 points, respectively. Louisville also took a 28-point hit when none of their freestylers scored and Evgenii Somov did not swim in the 200 breast. Alabama was off by 22 points.

Final Team Scores

  1. Texas 595
  2. Cal 568
  3. Florida 367
  4. Georgia 268
  5. Louisville 211
  6. Indiana 207
  7. Ohio State 180
  8. NC State 164
  9. Virginia 152
  10. Texas A&M 151
  11. Virginia Tech 135
  12. Michigan/Arizona 106
  13. (tie)
  14. Stanford 99
  15. Alabama 91
  16. Mizzou 86
  17. Purdue 83
  18. LSU 68
  19. Miami 54
  20. Tennessee 48
  21. Georgia Tech/Minnesota 40
  22. (tie)
  23. Florida State 32.5
  24. UNC 31
  25. Notre Dame 29
  26. Pittsburgh 28
  27. USC 21
  28. Wisconsin 20
  29. Utah 17.5
  30. Kentucky 14
  31. Penn State 13
  32. West Virginia 5

Day 4 Psych Sheet vs Day 4 Actual

School Day 4 Psych Day 4 Finals Day 4 Delta
Texas 130.5 159 28.5
California 165.5 196 30.5
Florida 67.5 83 15.5
Georgia 98 70 -28
Indiana 52 43 -9
Louisville 89 61 -28
NC State 63.5 44 -19.5
Texas A&M 29 24 -5
Ohio St 44 33 -11
Virginia 36 50 14
Michigan 38 6 -32
Virginia Tech 41.5 75 33.5
Alabama 60 38 -22
Arizona 8 40 32
Missouri 13 19 6
Stanford 17 38 21
LSU 15 12 -3
Purdue 11.5 15 3.5
Georgia Tech 26 11 -15
Minnesota 17 20 3
Tennessee 9 1 -8
Miami 0 0 0
UNC 0 0 0
Notre Dame 20 14 -6
Florida St 4 8 4
Pittsburgh 12 5 -7
Southern Cali 11 6 -5
Wisconsin 4 5 1
Penn St 0 0 0
Kentucky 2 4 2
Utah 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 5 5
Auburn 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Cincinnati 1 0 -1
Iowa 0 0 0

Day 4 Finals vs. Day 4 Prelims

School Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Finals3 Day 4 Delta
Texas 162 159 -3
California 178 196 18
Florida 73.5 83 9.5
Georgia 94.5 70 -24.5
Indiana 67.5 43 -24.5
Louisville 57 61 4
NC State 59 44 -15
Texas A&M 24 24 0
Ohio St 34 33 -1
Virginia 42 50 8
Michigan 26.5 6 -20.5
Virginia Tech 56 75 19
Alabama 45 38 -7
Arizona 19 40 21
Missouri 19.5 19 -0.5
Stanford 17 38 21
LSU 14 12 -2
Purdue 20 15 -5
Georgia Tech 14 11 -3
Minnesota 17 20 3
Tennessee 5 1 -4
Miami 0 0 0
UNC 0 0 0
Notre Dame 16 14 -2
Florida St 4 8 4
Pittsburgh 1.5 5 3.5
Southern Cali 5 6 1
Wisconsin 4 5 1
Penn St 0 0 0
Kentucky 4 4 0
Utah 0 0 0
West Virginia 6 5 -1
Auburn 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0

Day 4 Data

School Finals D1 Finals D2 Finals D3 Psych D4 Prelims D4 Finals D4 Swimming Score Diving Score Final Score
Texas 40 125 188 130.5 162 159 512 83 595
California 34 196 142 165.5 178 196 568 0 568
Florida 30 131 112 67.5 73.5 83 356 11 367
Georgia 26 90 82 98 94.5 70 268 0 268
Louisville 22 42 86 89 57 61 211 0 211
Indiana 18 51 54 52 67.5 43 166 41 207
Ohio St 6 6 61 44 34 33 106 74 180
NC State 28 59 33 63.5 59 44 164 0 164
Virginia 8 48 46 36 42 50 152 0 152
Texas A&M 32 56 39 29 24 24 151 0 151
Virginia Tech 14 25 21 41.5 56 75 135 0 135
Michigan 12 51 37 38 26.5 6 106 0 106
Arizona 10 41 15 8 19 40 106 0 106
Stanford 24 7 16 17 17 38 85 14 99
Alabama 0 38 15 60 45 38 91 0 91
Missouri 4 36 25 13 19.5 19 84 2 86
Purdue 0 14 2 11.5 20 15 31 52 83
LSU 0 7 13 15 14 12 32 36 68
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 54
Tennessee 0 0 12 9 5 1 13 35 48
Georgia Tech 0 14 15 26 14 11 40 0 40
Minnesota 0 0 20 17 17 20 40 0 40
Florida St 0 19 6 4 4 8 33 0 33
UNC 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 30 31
Notre Dame 2 7 6 20 16 14 29 0 29
Pittsburgh 0 12 11 12 1.5 5 28 0 28
Southern Cali 0 0 15 11 5 6 21 0 21
Wisconsin 0 0 3 4 4 5 8 12 20
Utah 0 2 4 0 0 0 6 11 17
Kentucky 0 0 0 2 4 4 4 10 14
Penn St 0 8 5 0 0 0 13 0 13
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 6 5 5 0 5
Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

2
SwimFastest
58 minutes ago

Congratulations to Eddie & Texas. Their depth is consistent & a testament to their program. Durden & Cal are still pretty amazing. The Bears have now scored the most swimming points in seven of the past 11 NCAA championships, but on three of those occasions (2010, 2018 and now 2021), Texas diving has made the difference.

9
-3
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
30 minutes ago

ACC was impressive the whole meet. And looking ahead:
Louisville – lose two key pieces in Albiero and Somov but they always rebuild quickly.
NC State – lose very little and will launch into the top 3 probably with their incoming class.
UVA and VT – lose some pieces but seem likely to continue their forward momentum – top 10 for both next year.

3
0
Reply

