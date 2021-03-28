Projected vs. Actual: Day 4 Scoring at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Championship Central

Final Meet Results

Data provided by SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.

Texas outscored the psych sheet by 31.5 points and picked up 22 diving points on Saturday to clinch the team title at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The Longhorns continued their streak of placing at least one swimmer or diver in the top-8 of every event, including diving and distance free.

Cal, too, picked up 30.5 points over the psych sheets on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the gulf that separated them from Texas. Still, the Golden Bears made it a competitive race to the end, outperforming from prelims to finals by 18 points.

Other big winners vis-à-vis psych sheet expectations were Virginia Tech, Arizona, Stanford, Florida, and Virginia. Ohio State placed three divers in the top-8 of the platform diving event and scored 39 points to leapfrog NC State and Texas A&M in the standings. Purdue scored 37 points from diving with a 1-2 finish from their only entrants in the event.

Michigan’s relay was disqualified and Georgia’s didn’t score, which helps explain why those teams underperformed the Day 4 psych sheet by 32 and 28 points, respectively. Louisville also took a 28-point hit when none of their freestylers scored and Evgenii Somov did not swim in the 200 breast. Alabama was off by 22 points.

Final Team Scores

Texas 595 Cal 568 Florida 367 Georgia 268 Louisville 211 Indiana 207 Ohio State 180 NC State 164 Virginia 152 Texas A&M 151 Virginia Tech 135 Michigan/Arizona 106 (tie) Stanford 99 Alabama 91 Mizzou 86 Purdue 83 LSU 68 Miami 54 Tennessee 48 Georgia Tech/Minnesota 40 (tie) Florida State 32.5 UNC 31 Notre Dame 29 Pittsburgh 28 USC 21 Wisconsin 20 Utah 17.5 Kentucky 14 Penn State 13 West Virginia 5

Day 4 Psych Sheet vs Day 4 Actual

School Day 4 Psych Day 4 Finals Day 4 Delta Texas 130.5 159 28.5 California 165.5 196 30.5 Florida 67.5 83 15.5 Georgia 98 70 -28 Indiana 52 43 -9 Louisville 89 61 -28 NC State 63.5 44 -19.5 Texas A&M 29 24 -5 Ohio St 44 33 -11 Virginia 36 50 14 Michigan 38 6 -32 Virginia Tech 41.5 75 33.5 Alabama 60 38 -22 Arizona 8 40 32 Missouri 13 19 6 Stanford 17 38 21 LSU 15 12 -3 Purdue 11.5 15 3.5 Georgia Tech 26 11 -15 Minnesota 17 20 3 Tennessee 9 1 -8 Miami 0 0 0 UNC 0 0 0 Notre Dame 20 14 -6 Florida St 4 8 4 Pittsburgh 12 5 -7 Southern Cali 11 6 -5 Wisconsin 4 5 1 Penn St 0 0 0 Kentucky 2 4 2 Utah 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 5 5 Auburn 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Cincinnati 1 0 -1 Iowa 0 0 0

Day 4 Finals vs. Day 4 Prelims

School Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Finals3 Day 4 Delta Texas 162 159 -3 California 178 196 18 Florida 73.5 83 9.5 Georgia 94.5 70 -24.5 Indiana 67.5 43 -24.5 Louisville 57 61 4 NC State 59 44 -15 Texas A&M 24 24 0 Ohio St 34 33 -1 Virginia 42 50 8 Michigan 26.5 6 -20.5 Virginia Tech 56 75 19 Alabama 45 38 -7 Arizona 19 40 21 Missouri 19.5 19 -0.5 Stanford 17 38 21 LSU 14 12 -2 Purdue 20 15 -5 Georgia Tech 14 11 -3 Minnesota 17 20 3 Tennessee 5 1 -4 Miami 0 0 0 UNC 0 0 0 Notre Dame 16 14 -2 Florida St 4 8 4 Pittsburgh 1.5 5 3.5 Southern Cali 5 6 1 Wisconsin 4 5 1 Penn St 0 0 0 Kentucky 4 4 0 Utah 0 0 0 West Virginia 6 5 -1 Auburn 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0

Day 4 Data