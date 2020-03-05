See 2301 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2701 Swim Jobs.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME SWIMMING COACH, SAN DIEGO LOCATION

The Race Club is seeking an ambitious, full-time swimming coach for its San Diego location. The focus of our coaching is on swimming technique for camps, private instruction and on-line coaching, using a science-based and technology approach. Must be capable of performing multiple functions, including computer skills, analysis, social media, and leadership.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Niagara University invites applications for a full time Assistant Men & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach assists the head coach in developing student athletes academically and athletically for the Diving program.

HEAD SITE COACH

Nu Wave Swim Club is seeking an energetic, self-motivated, passionate swim coach to serve as the Head Site Coach for our site at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Qualified candidates will have strong communication skills. The Newman Site is home to Nu Wave Stroke School and Seasonal Competitive programs.

WESTFIELD AQUATICS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH- PART TIME

Westfield Aquatics, located in Westfield, Indiana is seeking Age Group Assistant Coaches with excellent leadership, communication, team building skills and technical expertise. The Coach will work with the Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach to manage the coaching of a 12 and Under Practice Group as well as assist with other practice groups as needed.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group. Your group may consist of up to 80+ swimmers across multiple practices times each afternoon.

HEAD COACH: COLLINGSWOOD MARLINS SUMMER SWIM TEAM

We are looking for a high-energy, motivated individual to lead approximately 140 swimmers of all ability levels in our competitive summer swim league. Afternoon practices are held from 3:15 pm through 6:15 pm on weekdays beginning approximately Tuesday, May 26th at Roberts Pool in Collingswood, New Jersey

HEAD SWIM COACH – YMCA OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY

As a leading nonprofit organization, the Y supports everyone in our community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

MOR is a USA Swimming Gold Medal club the past 4 years with 650 swimmers. The Raleigh Area is a hot spot for swimming with a summer league of over 85 teams and 11,000 swimmers from which to draw. Raleigh is rated annually as one of the best places to live in the US and also has a highly rated music scene.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH + LESSONS INSTRUCTOR

Part time assistant swim coach, primarily working with ages 10 & under. Deck coaching is hourly. Lessons and learn-to-swim opportunities paid by the lesson (rate higher than hourly). Opportunity for advancement to lead coach given good performance, reliability.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – CAYMAN ISLANDS

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 sessions.

HEAD COACH – VIRGINIA GATORS

Virginia Gators Swimming (GATR) seeks a full-time, salaried Head Coach as Doug Fonder retires from coaching after 32 years as the Gators’ leader.

HEAD COACH, HAMPTON DOLPHINS SWIM CLUB

The Hampton Dolphins Swim Club is seeking an experienced, energetic and competitive head coach to join our dynamic team. The individual will be responsible for the club development from beginner to elite levels, club administration, oversight of training plans and staffing, and providing a long-term strategic direction.

ASSISTANT COACH

Keiser University is a regionally accredited, not-for-profit university with over 20 campus locations in the state of Florida. The Keiser University Flagship Campus is located in West Palm Beach, Fl. and is home to all 25 NAIA Varsity Athletic Teams that the University offers. For more information about Keiser Athletics go to www.kuseahawks.com

PART TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Select Team of Aquatic Racers, located in The Colony/Frisco and Carrollton/Farmers Branch area of Texas, is seeking a part-time competitive team swim coach. Practice hours are late afternoons/early evenings Mondays – Fridays some weekend practice and meet responsibilities are available as well.

ASSOCIATION & MARYLAND FARMS YMCA SWIM TEAM COORDINATOR

Consistent with the Christian mission and vision of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, and in cooperation with other YMCA staff, under the direction of the Senior Aquatics Director, the Association Swim Team Coordinator will model the YMCA’s unwavering commitment to aquatic safety.

AGE GROUP COACH

Karishim Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA, is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement. We are looking for someone to contribute our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

COMMUNITY POOL DIRECTOR

The Hunterdon County YMCA is excited to hire a full time/seasonal/exempt Pool Director for the brand new Community Pool opening this summer. This leadership position is an exciting opportunity for the right candidate to lead this new initiative with the HCY; we are looking for someone who is passionate about not only aquatics, but community as well.

ASSISIANT SENIOR/ AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking qualified and dynamic coaches to work with our Age Group/ Senior Programs (ages 11-16). Qualified candidates will have a background in competitive swimming, previous coaching or teaching experience, and expertise in swimming technique. A positive attitude and a passion for working with young people are essential. Compensation is highly competitive.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS AND HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Serves as head swim team coach and teaches the fundamentals of competitive swimming in a positive environment.

AGE GROUP COACH & DRYLAND COACH – PART TIME

Dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Middle Atlantic Swimming in its continued success, has grown and matured in its existence as a USA Swimming Local Swimming Committee and nonprofit organization. To more efficiently and effectively serve its members and fulfill its mission to advocate the growth and development of a diverse swimming community through education, innovation and a commitment to excellence, the organization has created an Executive Director position.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR KING UNIVERSITY SWIMMING

On deck coaching, writing practices, Driving vans, coaching at swim meets, helping with meet line-ups, ordering food, ordering swim gear, proctoring study hall, recruiting, and office work.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

We are looking for one part-time coach who is knowledgeable and passionate about the sport. Candidates must enjoy teaching and engaging with young athletes. The ideal candidate will assist our existing coaching staff on a part-time (Monday through Friday) basis. The candidate also will be responsible for running groups and writing practices, as needed. Compensation is hourly, commensurate with experience.

CHIEF SWIM COACH

We are currently looking to hire a “Chief Swim Coach” to set up a new performance centre in Bhubaneswar, India.

AQUATIC MEET TECHNICIAN

The City of Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) is looking for an Aquatic Meet Technician. The individual in this position is responsible for setup, operation and maintenance of a variety of timing equipment, related production equipment and software necessary to conduct swimming, diving and other aquatic competitions

ASSISTANT USA SWIM COACH

The assistant coach for the Rockford Riptide Swim Team aides in the development of swimmers to learn all four competitive strokes, starts, turns and finishes. Coach works with Rockford Riptide’s head coach/general manager and Riptide USA coaching staff in the development of programs, workouts, swim meets and assessment of incoming and advancing swimmers. The primary goal of the Assistant coach is to prepare and support the Riptide swimmer in their journey in the sport of competitive (USA) swimming with Rockford Riptide’s Age Group USA Swim Team.

EXPERIENCED SWIM INSTRUCTOR NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Instructor is responsible for providing private and group swim instruction to clients; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Responsible for planning, development, fiscal management, and administration of the complete YMCA swim program. The position includes supervision and management of the branch’s indoor and outdoor pool, as well as managing lifeguard staff at two town beaches in North Attleboro, MA. The position also ensures safety standards are met and staff is educated relative to these standards.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award winning franchise that is not your typical company!

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Westtown Aquatic Club (WA) is looking for an Assistant Director of Aquatics. WA is located on the grounds of Westtown School. A pre-k through 12, Quaker boarding school located in the back roads of West Chester, Pa. Interested applicants should have prior USA-swimming coaching experience or college level swimming experience. Hourly rate will be commensurate with experience.

HEAD COACH – VIRGINIA GATORS OF HARRISONBURG

Virginia Gators in Harrisonburg, VA seeks a passionate head coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels.

SWIM CAMP COUNSELORS/COACHES – LONGHORNS SWIM CAMP

The Longhorns Swim Camp at The University of Texas at Austin is seeking 23-30 mature, enthusiastic, team oriented, and knowledgeable counselors/assistant coaches for its 2020 camp sessions.

FORM SEEKS FIELD MARKETING REPRESENTATIVE

FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. We’re looking for a Field Marketing Representative to join our rapidly growing team.

TEAM OPERATIONS COORDINATOR – MISSION VIEJO NADADORES

Team Operations Coordinator is responsible for supporting the coaches, administration’s development, strategy and implementation of competitive sports programming for the Mission Viejo Nadadores. Primary focus of the position is to coordinate and direct sporting competitions (swimming) and other special events, such as fundraisers and community led events.

11-12 DIVISION DIRECTOR OF THE MISSION VIEJO NADADORES

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Mission Viejo Nadadores and to assist the Head Age Group Coach, Associate Head Coach and Head Coach in developing age group athletes to make an uncompromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as integrity, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

WILTON YMCA WAHOOS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Wilton Wahoos Swim team (www.wywahoos.org), is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic Part time Assistant Swim Coach(s) to join its staff. The Wilton Wahoos (WYW) is USA Swimming Level 4 Recognized competitive swimming team in Fairfield County.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH- PART TIME

To represent the YMCA personally, professionally and in a manner in accordance with the mission and goals of the YMCA. The Assistant Swimming Coach, under the supervision of the Swim Team Director, provides safe, motivational and knowledgeable leadership to the members, volunteers and program participants.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatic Director is responsible for developing markets and providing supervision of the aquatic programs and facilities as assigned including but not limited to the Bell Road Y and Goodtimes Pool locations.

HEAD COACH – SWIM TEAM

The Head Swim Coach is the leader of this experience and thereby responsible for planning and leading all activities involved in the operations of the JCCSF Swim team, including teaching the swimmers stroke development through guided workouts and preparing participants for competitive swim meets. The Coach is expected to attend all swim meets and team functions throughout the year, manage the team data base for all athletes and is also responsible for creating and maintaining a clean and safe environment for the swim team participants.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Camp Skylemar is in search of a well-qualified and experienced Aquatics Director, from mid-June through mid-August. Skylemar, located in southern Maine, offers top-notch instruction and enjoyment in water and land sports, for 200 boys, ages 7-17. The setting is spectacular, with 240 acres of fields and forest, and best of all, Trickey Pond.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH & ASSISTANT PROGRAM MANAGER

This Full-Time position is split between assisting to manage our Lessons Program and coaching one of our Age Group levels on the year-round Club Team. This person will report directly to and work closely with our Head Age Group Coach / Assistant General Manager. When selecting a candidate, we will place the greatest emphasis on fitment with our current staff. Candidates with a strong passion for coaching despite a lack of experience are encouraged to apply.

FULL TIME WILTON YMCA WAHOOS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP/ YMCA MASTER’S TEAM COACH

The Wilton Y Wahoos are looking for an energetic, motivated, and experienced coach to join our staff as an Assistant Age Group Coach. The Wilton Wahoos (WYW) is USA Swimming Level 4 Recognized competitive swimming team in Fairfield County.

LEAD SITE COACH (PART TIME)

The Topspin Lead Coach at Carolina Aquatics has a unique opportunity to put their stamp on a wide variety of talented swimmers. Located in the fast-growing community of Lexington, Topspin is a crucial part of CA’s long-term strategic plan to solidify its place as the premier team in the Midlands of South Carolina.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must have previous competitive swimming experience. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends. The salary range for this position is $13.00 to $20.00 per hour based on experience

HEAD SWIM COACH

Applicants must be 21 years or older, have previous competitive swimming experience, certified first aid and CPR. Previous coaching experience required. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends. The salary range for this position is $15.00 to $25.00 per hour based on experience. Applicants should include a letter on interest and resume with their application. Applications will be accepted through April 1, 2020.

MASTERS SWIM COACH

Solana Beach Swim Masters has been offering daily practices since February 1994 in beautiful Solana Beach, CA at the Pardee Aquatics Center branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. To take the program to the next level, we are seeking a dynamic, inviting, and experienced COACH to lead the way!

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Director of Aquatics manages all administrative functions for the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium, and coordinates with programming from AA Physical Education, AA Athletics, Charger Aquatics, and Think Academy. In addition, the Director provides technical assistance and consultation with the Think Summer program.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GATOR SWIM CAMPS SEEK COACHES AND COUNSELORS

Supervision of the campers for the duration of the session. Coach a minimum of two 2-hour sessions during the day. Be a great communicator and enjoy working with younger swimmers. Pass background/safety checks and work within the framework of UF and UAA policies and principles. Enjoy people and the fun and craziness that is camp.

SUMMER HEAD COACH IN CINCINNATI

Wyoming Swordfish is a summer recreational swim and dive team located in a small community 10 miles north of downtown Cincinnati. Our team is roughly 150 swimmers and divers from ages 4 to 18. We are part of the Private Pool Swim League in Cincinnati, Ohio made up of 14 teams. Our season runs from Memorial Day to late July with weekly dual meets culminating in a Championship Week.

HEAD OF AQUATICS

UWCSEA is looking for a Head of Aquatics to join its Dover Campus from August 2020 to lead and further develop our well established and successful aquatics programme. Supported by a 10-lane, 50 metre and a learn-to-swim pool, the programme serves a team of 300 competitive swimmers and a Learn-to-Swim and Recreational Swim programme that caters to around 250 students.

GREENWICH COUNTRY CLUB POOL FACILITIES DIRECTOR

Position is self-supportive, however the General Manager will directly oversee member related concerns at the pool. The Aquatics Director will also collaborate with the Seasonal Chair (Pool, Swim and Camp Committees) in determining the priorities of the Club’s aquatic programs.

TRIDENT AQUATIC CLUB HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Trident Aquatic Club is accepting resumes for the position of Age Group/Head Age Group Coach. The position is flexible and offers a lot opportunity for the right applicant. Additional income opportunities are available with learn-to-swim and private lessons. Trident Aquatic Club offers everything from a growing learn-to-swim program to US Open Qualifiers.

