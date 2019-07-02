See 1604 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2294 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT DIVE COACH

Macalester College, an NCAA Division III school, seeks to hire a part-time Assistant Dive Coach. This position is responsible for assisting the head coach in all aspects of the Diving program development, including practice and competition, recruitment and retention of academically and athletically qualified student-athletes in a rigorous academic environment, coaching and teaching of student-athletes, and additional duties assigned by the head coach.

SWIMMAC LOOKING FOR FULL-TIME SENIOR LEAD COACH AT HUNTERSVILLE SITE

SwimMAC Carolina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers swimming programs for people of all ages and experience levels. Established as the Mecklenburg Aquatic Club in 1977, SwimMAC has achieved Level 4 status in the USA Swimming Club Recognition program, #1 in the country in USA Swimming Scholastic All-Americans, ranked #2 in this past short course season USA Swimming Virtual Club championships, and is currently a Gold Medal Swim Club.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Bozeman Brookies (BMA) is currently accepting resumes for the Lead Age Group Coach. Our team is a year-round club swim team located in Bozeman, Montana. We seek a person who is committed to providing focused and dedicated coaching and equipping young athletes with the work ethic and skills needed to become champions in and out of the pool.

HEAD COACH – EDGE SWIM CLUB

The Edge Swim Club is Vermont’s largest swim club with over 140 swimmers. We are a competitive swim team which focuses on process, hard work, determination, community and positive support. Our swimmers are hard-working and encompass all ability levels – development through Senior National. Several of our swimmers have continued on to compete at the college level.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP POSITION

Tennessee Aquatics (TNAQ) is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Age Group coaching position. Tennessee Aquatics is a USA Swimming registered year round swimming and diving team serving athletes of all levels by offering USA Swimming and USA Diving competitive programs, USMS masters swimming, non-competitive swim groups, and lessons programs.

GRAND CAYMAN — SWIM SCHOOL COORDINATOR/ASSISTANT SWIM/SYNCHRO COACH

Camana Bay Aquatic Club is growing. We are looking for the right person to help us continue to expand our programs. We are looking for someone to coordinate and develop our established swim school program as well as serve as an assistant coach for our competitive swimming and synchro programs.

HEAD SWIM COACH — GRAND CAYMAN

Camana Bay Aquatic Club is looking for a dynamic leader to help us build our already established team. The ideal candidate will have the skills and experience to work with current staff, the club board of directors, member families, and swimmers to develop and implement a plan for the future of our club.

LEAD COMPETITIVE COACH

Piranhas Aquatic Club is seeking a lead competitive coach to work with swimmers in our

competitive team. Piranhas Aquatic Club is a year-round USA swimming program in the

Elk Grove area. The organization also offers USMS Masters Swimming, and a summer recreational swim team.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Delta Aquatic Club of Cleveland, MS, is currently looking for a full-time Head Coach. The Delta Aquatic Club is an age-group swimming program teaching children from 5-18 years of age, from beginners to elite swimmers.

LEARN TO SWIM COACH

The Workplace for Healthy Lifestyles Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort values our Associates. We believe that good health and happiness in the workplace is essential. We aim to ignite your passion for endless learning opportunities and encourage all Associates to live healthy lifestyles. Our team is made up of medical experts, professional coaches and athletes from Phuket, Thailand and all over the globe. Our resort is one of the best benefits workplaces in Phuket. If you’re looking for a work experience that fulfills your active and healthy lifestyle, come and join Thanyapura family.

ASSISTANT ELITE COACH

The Workplace for Healthy Lifestyles Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort values our Associates. We believe that good health and happiness in the workplace is essential. We aim to ignite your passion for endless learning opportunities and encourage all Associates to live healthy lifestyles. Our team is made up of medical experts, professional coaches and athletes from Phuket, Thailand and all over the globe. Our resort is one of the best benefits workplaces in Phuket. If you’re looking for a work experience that fulfills your active and healthy lifestyle, come and join Thanyapura family.

HEAD DEVELOPMENT COACH

The Workplace for Healthy Lifestyles Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort value our Associates. We believe that good health and happiness in the workplace is essential. We aim to ignite your passion for endless learning opportunities and encourage all Associates to live healthy lifestyles. Our team is made up of medical experts, professional coaches and athletes from Phuket, Thailand and all over the globe. Our resort is one of the best benefits workplaces in Phuket. If you’re looking for a work experience that fulfills your active and healthy lifestyle, come and join Thanyapura family.

HEAD COACH/PROGRAM DIRECTOR – DES MOINES, IA

Head Swimming Coach – Des Moines Swimming Federation the oldest swimming club in the DesMoines metro – is looking to hire a full-time head coach to continue our long history of swimming and cultural excellence, helping us foster an environment where young athletes can thrive.

PREMIER AQUATICS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

Premier Aquatics of Central Kentucky (PACK) is a year round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. We are a volunteer/parent board governed 501c3 non-profit USA certified swim team consisting of 45-55 swimmers ages 6-18.

HEAD COACH- BYRON TIGER SHARKS SWIM CLUB

Responsible for the complete operation of the Tiger Sharks swim team, including practices, swim meets, team communication, website maintenance, swim meet paperwork, volunteer coordination and fundraising.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming and coaching, excellent communication skills, as well as a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn and grow as a coach and professional. Applicants must have all certifications up to date. We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic reliable individual who can not only lead the swimmers but also work well with others. Great organizational skills and time management are essential.

HEAD SWIM COACH (PART TIME)

The Waynesboro WAVES Swim Team (YMCA) has an opening for Head Swim Coach. Qualifications for this part-time position include prior swim coaching as well as competitive swimming experience preferred. The successful candidate will have the ability to organize and direct swim practices for all levels and abilities. The successful candidate must also communicate clearly and precisely both orally and in writing. The Head Swim Coach will operate under the general supervision and guidance of the Swim Team Parents Association and ultimately reports to the Executive Director of the YMCA. The possession of a valid driver’s license, child abuse, state police and FBI clearances is required.

HEAD DIVING COACH

The University of South Dakota is seeking applications for the position a Diving Coach. This position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program including but not limited to: recruitment of prospective student-athletes; training and development of team (both academically and athletically); liaison for academics and other departments on campus; assisting with camp and clinics, and administration.

LEAD SITE COACH AND ASSISTANT SR. COACH IN SARASOTA, FL

The swim team began 10 years ago and is one of the top teams in the state as well as the Nation. We have Trial Qualifiers down to a learn to swim program. We are coach owned and run.

OPEN WATER COACH – WEST HOLLYWOOD AQUATICS

West Hollywood Aquatics is currently seeking a coach to lead a new open water training and competition program being established by the club. Candidates should be experienced and motivated coaches who are knowledgeable of open water training and competition for both triathlons and distance swim races.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – UC SANTA CRUZ SWIM AND DIVE

The Associate Head Coach will assist the Head Coach with all aspects of the day to day operations of coaching the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams at UC Santa Cruz. Duties shall include, but are not limited to, season planning, budgeting, recruiting, making travel arrangements, writing and implementing workouts for their own and likely other training groups, and assisting with fundraising and alumni outreach.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR- KEITH FAMILY YMCA

This position is located the Keith Family YMCA in University area of Charlotte!! Want to make a difference? We are looking for cause driven individuals that want to grow as leaders while serving their community.

Please apply directly on our website: https://tinyurl.com/y33alb4l

**or go to www.ymcacharlotte.org/careers to see all of our current openings.

ELITE HEAD-COACH POSITION IN BERGEN, NORWAY

Bergenssvommerne is an elite swimming club in Bergen, Norway. Our head-coach has decided to pursue new opportunities and we are seeking his replacement as head-coach. Our elite-group consists of 15-20 swimmers on a high national and international level, with several swimmers on the Norwegian National Swim team.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of the South comprises a well-regarded College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. It is an institution of the Episcopal Church that welcomes individuals of all backgrounds. The University is located on a striking, 13,000-acre campus on Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Olivet College is announcing a search for a part time Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach with duties beginning August 1st, and finishing May 31st. Olivet College is located in south central Michigan in the town of Olivet, MI, which is a close knit, rural community offering quiet streets and natural surroundings, yet is not more than 30 minutes from the larger cities of Lansing and Battle Creek. Both are small enough to be friendly and large enough to boast many of the big city amenities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The State University of New York at New Paltz is accepting applications for two part-time, per diem Men’s and Women’s Swimming assistant coaches, The successful candidates will: assist with all aspects of NCAA Division III Swimming Program, including coaching on deck, student recruitment and development, weight training, compliance with NCAA, SUNYAC, and SUNY New Paltz rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH-MIAMI (OH) UNIVERSITY

To assist the head swimming coach in the administration and operation of the swimming program consistent with the policies of Miami University, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and other appropriate governing bodies (i.e. Mid-American Conference)

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do. Our Mission: The YMCA of Hannibal is an inclusive organization of people united in a common effort to bring the teachings of Jesus Christ into practice and to enrich the lives of others spiritually, physically, socially, and mentally.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Assists in the planning, recruiting, travel preparation, organizing and coaching of the Indiana State University Women’s Swimming & Diving team.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH & LIFEGUARD

The Upper Main Line YMCA (UMLY) is seeking an experienced person to work a full-time position of head age group coach for our 9-12 year-old swim team groups. The candidate will play an integral role on our both our Aquatics and Competitive staff team. The UMLY team is nationally ranked in YMCA Swimming, having just placed 4th at YMCA Nationals. We also have maintained a USA Swimming Bronze Level recognition for the past 3 years.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Chowan University, a NCAA Division II institution rich in athletic tradition, invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swimming. Chowan University is a graduate, co-educational, residential, church-related institution located on a beautiful campus in northeastern North Carolina in the historic town of Murfreesboro.

PRIVATE SWIM INSTRUCTOR ($30-$45/HR)

Sunsational Swim School is seeking experienced Swim Instructors to teach lessons at clients’ home and community pools nationwide. As a Sunsational private swim instructor, you’ll travel to local home pools to teach students 1-on-1 in the comfort of their home or community pool. You’ll enjoy the opportunity to work with a variety of students, from beginner to advanced, infant to adult, all at your own choice.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT- MCDANIEL COLLEGE

McDaniel College invites applications for a Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach. Reporting to the Head Coach, The Graduate Assistant for Swimming is responsible for supporting the management of the swimming program at the college. Duties will include support in coaching, recruiting, practice and game organization and team operations, retention and administration. In addition, graduate assistants will serve as game management staff at assigned off-season intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department. Additional duties may be assigned.

FULL TIME COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH – FLORIDA STATE

Assists the Head Coach with personnel (including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers) and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, coaching, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

KANSAS CITY BLAZERS TEAM LEAD GROUP COACH

Responsibilities: Johnson County Park & Recreation District seeks an energetic competitive assistant swim coach to join our team! This position: Assists in hiring, training, and supervising site coaches, ensuring all programs are implemented in a safe and effective fashion. Sets detailed practice schedules, arranging aquatic facility rentals as needed. Sets detailed development plan for athletes, ensuring appropriate site coaches adhere to and implement the plan to ensure athlete development. Is responsible for ensuring adherence to USA Swimming Safe Sport guidelines

HEAD SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

St. Norbert College a nationally-ranked, private, Catholic, liberal arts college is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach and Aquatics Director. This position is responsible for all aspects of the intercollegiate men’s and women’s swimming programs as well as the overall management of the aquatics facility.

MOBILE SWIM INSTRUCTOR IN THE CARIBBEAN!

Mobile Swim Instructor in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands! We teach in the comfort and convenience of our client’s home pool. All ages-babies to adults. Learn to Swim and Stroke Improvement. www.skyblueaquatics.com

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Cincinnati Marlins are a team of 350 athletes founded in 1961. Through this time the Marlins have been dedicated to excellence in swimming. These efforts have produced one National title, 5 junior national titles, over 80 state titles, 18 Olympians, and 19 Olympic medals.

HEAD COACH SWIMMING & DIVING/INSTRUCTOR IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION

The Swimming and Diving Head Coaching responsibilities will include the management of all facets of the MIT Swimming and Diving programs to include but not limited to: administration, budget management, alumni stewardship, recruiting, scheduling of competitions, team travel, weekly practice sessions, advising of students, and compliance with NCAA and conference rules and regulations. In addition, this position will include teaching responsibilities and instruction in the required physical education and wellness activities program. Additional responsibilities may include department wide duties as assigned.

HEAD COACH

The Swimchester Sailfish Swim Team (SWSF) is a volunteer/parent board-governed, coach-managed, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, competitive swim team serving 50-70 children in Winchester, Kentucky and surrounding communities. We train at the College Park Indoor pool (6 lanes x 25 yards) during the Short Course season, and at the Tates Creek Aquatic Center in Lexington, KY (50 meters) during the Long Course season.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Responsibilites include: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs. Assist with recruitment and contact of prospective student-athletes, maintain knowledge of NAIA rules and promote and maintain positive public relations. Among the highest priorities must be the academic progress of student-athletes toward graduation.

HEAD COACH

The Lake Geneva Swim Club (LGSC), located in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program. This position is available beginning March 2019.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and game coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (STAMFORD AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL PTE LTD)

Stamford American International School is seeking to employ an inspirational Aquatics Director to lead the competitive swimming club program and PE swim curriculum. The Aquatics Director will have overall responsibility for the Swim Program. This will require him/her to work closely with the Athletic Directors office to ensure that the swimming programme coordinates and gels with the overall sports, and academic, programmes offered by the school.

UNLV DIVING COACH

Founded in 1957, UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution comprised of approximately 31,000 students and more than 3,900 faculty and staff. To date, UNLV has conferred more than 136,000 degrees, producing more than 120,000 alumni around the world. UNLV is classified by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as an R1 research university with very high research activity.

HEAD SWIM COACH – CLUB

Located in Half Moon Bay, CA, since 1998 Mavericks Swimming Association has worked to keep our community’s pool open to serve aquatic athletes at every level. Mavericks provides programs from certified and credentialed coaches offering instruction and competitive opportunities instruction for youth and adults from beginners to experts.

KANSAS CITY BLAZERS NATIONAL TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

The Kansas City Blazers swim team was founded in 1975. We are a part of Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) and affiliated with USA Swimming. Our staff of five full-time and numerous part-time coaches work to build both great athletes, and great individuals. Every year, many of our graduating seniors go on to swim in college. We are a USA Swimming Level IV and a Bronze Medal club. Our athletes range in age from six years old through college. There have been five Blazers who have competed in the Olympic Games (Mark Dean- 1988, Janie Wagstaff- 1992, Catherine Fox- 1996, Scott Goldblatt- 2004, and Shannon Vreeland- 2012).

HEAD COACH – TIGER AQUATICS – BATON ROUGE, LA

Tiger Aquatics located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is searching for a new Head Coach to lead our established program. Tiger Aquatics (TAQ) runs out of 4 different pools in the Baton Rouge area all running as their own satellite (usually don’t cross pools for training) Head Coach will run training groups out of our main site on the campus of Louisiana State University (indoor 50 meter x 25 yard pool with separate diving well). Because of it’s location, potential for association with NCAA program (volunteer coach) could be discussed.

MAINTENANCE MECHANIC II

This is a key technical resource for the Aquatic Center Water Quality and Safety Maintenance and Operation overseeing a variety of pump room equipment, automated systems, chemicals and part time staff associated with maintaining three pools. The position requires considerable knowledge of principles and practices, as well as operation, maintenance and repair of complex filtration and water chemistry including analysis, calculation and addition of a variety of chemicals necessary to achieve proper water balance.

