Hannah Moore Absent From WUGs Start Lists

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists

We already reported one departure from Team USA’s World University Games (WUGs) roster in the form of Devon Nowicki, but now NC State standout Hannah Moore is also no longer present on the stars n’ stripes lineup.

Originally listed for the women’s 1500m free, Moore’s name still appears on the official WUGs roster appearing on the USA Swimming website, but the freestyle ace is absent from the entry lists appearing on the official Universiade website.

Listed beside the women’s 1500m freestyle now is Molly Kowal, the Ohio State Buckeye who finished 6th in the race at last year’s U.S. Nationals.

At the 2019 U.S. Open Water Nationals this past May, Moore was given a second yellow flag on the fifth lap of the women’s 10k and thus disqualified. Officials were unable to get her attention during the race, so she finished before finding out about the DQ. An official protest was filed, but the disqualification was upheld.

She bounced back and roped in a qualifying spot in the women’s 5k, however. As such, Moore most likely dropped out of the 1500m at WUGs in order to focus on the World Open Water Championships. We’ve reached out to Moore for comment.

As for Nowicki, he is the former Oakland Univesity athlete who announced in May he was turning pro and, therefore, ineligible for WUGs.