2019 World University Games Start Lists + Streaming Data

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists

Swimming begins on Thursday at the 2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy. The biannual, multi-sport event pits the best university athletes around the world against each other in the spirit of international cooperation and camaraderie. To be eligible, athletes must have been born between January 1, 1994* and December 31, 2001 (ages can range from 17 to 25 as of the start of swimming), and have taken at least one course and be progressing toward a degree or diploma at an accredited post-secondary academic institution. There is no requirement of amateur status.

The United States topped the medals table in Taiwan in 2017, winning 11 gold, 9 silver, and 8 bronze medals for 28 total. Japan was close behind with 9 golds in 2 medals. Italy (5 golds in 10 medals) and Russia (2 golds in 16 medals) followed, depending on the ranking methodology.

Of Note, it appears as though American swimmer Jack LeVant, who has been dealing with health issues and is also on the World Championships roster (as a relay only swimmer), won’t race. The Americans have added Zach Apple as a 3rd entry in the 200 free; and Jack Saunderson as a 3rd entry in the 200 fly. Each country is allowed only 2 entries per event, and those were both events that LeVant was scheduled to race. LeVant declined an interview request last week, and USA Swimming has not provided updates on his status for this summer’s Championship meets.

Live Stream/Broadcasts/Time Zones

We know of two places where live streams will happen (please leave others in the comments and we will update):

United States – The Olympic Channel Live Stream (Full live streaming schedule by discipline here)

RaiTV – Italy

Session Start Times: