Scott & Guy Face-Off in 200 Free for the Closing Day of British Champs

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 British Championships are just hours away from coming to a close, but there is still a lot of business yet to be done by the swimmers. In the men’s 200 free, Scotland-native Duncan Scott will have another opportunity to add an event to his Gwangju World Championships line-up. The British record-holder is already qualified in the 100 free and 200 IM, however, tonight the 200 free could become both an individual and relay event for him.

Also contending in the men’s 200 free is fly/free specialist James Guy, who earn double butterfly titles over the past meet. For the former World Champion, however, Guy has one last opportunity to swim under the minimum Worlds standard and potentially earn a spot on the Worlds roster.

After prelims, Scott cruised to the top of the seeds with a 1:48.27, far off his personal best of 1:45.16. Guy currently sits in 4th with a 1:48.88, which is also a ways away from his British record of 1:45.14. Separating Scott and Guy are Calum Jarvis (1:48.34) and Thomas Dean (1:48.84). Tonight, a 1:46.47 or better will guarantee any of these swimmers a chance on the Gwangju roster and 4×200 free relay.

Also aiming for a spot on the Gwangju roster is 22-year-old Luke Greenbank, who leads the men’s 200 back seeds as the only sub-2:00 swimmer with a 1:57.51. For Greenbank, dropping just a second and swimming under the minimum standard of 1:56.23 will earn him a swim in South Korea this summer.

More top seeds for the concluding day of the British Championships include: