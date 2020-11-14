Peaty’s 54.84 Breast Split Stunner Has Game-Changing Effect

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Energy Standard leads the London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings and NY Breakers after day 1 of semifinal #1 of the International Swimming League (ISL). A significant portion of ENS’ points came via the women’s relays, with the 4x100m free and 4x100m medley squad both taking the victories in dominant fashion.

But the ENS men’s medley fell at the hands of London Roar, which is keeping the overall match race close.

Let’s take a look at splits for those races, as well as the additional relays today in Budapest.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Lead-offs

Swimmer Team Women’s 400 Free Relay Leadoffs Siobhan Haughey Energy Standard “A” 51.35 Anna Hopkin London Roar “A” 51.98 Rio Shirai Tokyo “A” 53.03 Lucy Hope Energy Standard “B” 53.21 Daria S Ustinova New York Breakers “A” 53.65 Chihiro Igarashi Tokyo “B” 54.06 Arina Surkova New York Breakers “B” 54.18 Holly Hibbott London Roar “B” 55.79

We saw two swimmers get under the 52-second threshold today in the form of Hong Kong national record holder Siobhan Haughey for ENS and Anna Hopkin of London Roar. Haughey owns a lifetime best 100m free time of 51.14, a mark she produced leading off this same relay in match #6. Her time here was just .21 away from that stunner.

For Hopkin, 52.29 is what the Brit led off with just days ago at the final regular-season match #10, so she managed to add another gear to produce her 51.98 here. The pair were far removed from the rest of the field after the first 4 laps.

Flying Splits

Swimmer Team Women’s 400 Free Relay Splits Freya Anderson London Roar “A” 50.99 Sarah Sjostrom Energy Standard “A” 51.27 Femke Heemskerk Energy Standard “A” 51.53 Pernille Blume Energy Standard “A” 51.67 Marie Wattel London Roar “A” 51.77 Mariia Kameneva London Roar “A” 51.9 Natsumi Sakai Tokyo “A” 51.94 Catie DeLoof Tokyo “A” 52.7 Maddy Banic Energy Standard “B” 52.72 Abbie Wood New York Breakers “B” 52.74 Aya Sato Tokyo “A” 53.13 Emily Seebohm Energy Standard “B” 53.31 Alicja Tchorz New York Breakers “A” 53.41 Signe Bro New York Breakers “A” 53.58 Simona Kubova Tokyo “B” 53.89 Georgia Davies Energy Standard “B” 54.14 Leah Smith Tokyo “B” 54.3 Emily Large London Roar “B” 54.64 Svetlana Chimrova New York Breakers “B” 54.78 Aimee Willmott London Roar “B” 54.82 Tevyn Waddell New York Breakers “B” 55.11 Harriet West London Roar “B” 55.23 Ajna Kesely New York Breakers “A” 55.24 Ai Soma Tokyo “B” 55.57

London Roar’s Freya Anderson has proven to be indispensable for her squad’s relays, consistently putting up eye-catching splits since coming onto the ISL scene after an extra coronavirus contact-tracing quarantine.

Last week Anderson hit a flying contribution of 51.76 and is simply getting faster as the matches continue on. Today she was quicker in 50.99 than Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard who was next in line with a speedy 51.27.

However, Sjostrom’s remaining teammates of Femke Heemskerk and Pernille Blume helped power ENS to a new unofficial World Record of 3:25.82 for a massive 38.0 points.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Lead-offs

Swimmer Team Men’s 400 Free Relays Evgeny Rylov Energy Standard “A” 47.24 Damian Wierling New York Breakers “B” 47.35 Katsumi Nakamura London Roar “A” 47.43 Vini Lanza London Roar “A” 47.51 Ben Proud Energy Standard “B” 47.54 Jacob Whittle New York Breakers “A” 47.58 Shinri Shioura Tokyo “A” 47.77 Cristian Quintero Tokyo “B” 47.94

The men’s leadoffs were on the sluggish side, with noone breaking the 47-second barrier. Energy Standard’s backstroke maestro Evgeny Rylov grabbed the lead early in 47.24 but was just .11 ahead of NY Breakers’ Damian Wierling after 4 laps.

Newcomer Katsumi Nakamura raced his first relay here as a London Roar member, making his debut in this semifinal. He shook off the ISL racing cobwebs with the 3rd fastest split of the field in 47.43, a mark which sits about midway among the range of London’s splits, both leadoff and otherwise, this season.

Flying Splits

Swimmer Team Men’s 400 free relay Splits Kliment Kolesnikov Energy Standard “A” 45.79 Mikhail Vekovishchev London Roar “A” 46.1 Florent Manaudou Energy Standard “A” 46.26 Marius Kusch London Roar “A” 46.38 Chad le Clos Energy Standard “A” 46.43 Duncan Scott London Roar “A” 46.59 Matthew Richards New York Breakers “A” 46.61 Katsuhiro Matsumoto Tokyo “A” 46.78 Markus Thormeyer Tokyo “A” 46.78 Andrey Zhilkin Energy Standard “B” 46.86 Andreas Vazaios London Roar “A” 46.9 Kosuke Matsui Tokyo “A” 46.97 Kregor Zirk Energy Standard “B” 46.99 Scott McLay London Roar “A” 47.12 Sergey Shevtsov Energy Standard “B” 47.13 Joe Litchfield New York Breakers “B” 47.44 Amaury Leveaux London Roar “A” 47.83 Jam Switkowski New York Breakers “B” 47.93 Bruno Fratus Tokyo “B” 48.19 Lewis Clareburt New York Breakers “B” 48.28 Adam Telegdy New York Breakers “A” 48.39 Michal Poprawa New York Breakers “A” 48.41 Tomoru Honda Tokyo “B” 48.5 Yuki Kobori Tokyo “B” 48.67

Rolling starts brought the heat, with Kliment Kolesnikov dipping into the 45-second zone in 45.79. That was enough to carry the lead and eventual win for ENS. However, Roar showed strength in Mikhail Vekovishchev and Duncan Scott, both of whom hit 46-lows on their contributions.

Although out of contention for the win, NY Breakers’ 17-year-old Matt Richards hung with some of the best swimmers of the world, producing a leg of 46.61 to rank ahead of the likes of 200m freestyle silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto and Brazilian speedster Bruno Fratus.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Backstroke Lead-offs

Swimmer Team Women’s Back Splits Emily Seebohm Energy Standard “A” 56.24 Rio Shirai Tokyo “A” 56.63 Kira Toussaint London Roar “A” 56.67 Simona Kubova Tokyo “B” 57.17 Georgia Davies Energy Standard “B” 57.63 Kathleen Dawson London Roar “B” 58.02 Alicja Tchorz New York Breakers “A” 58.33 Abbie Wood New York Breakers “B” 58.42

Emily Seebohm might have heard that Kaylee McKeown took down her 100m back LCM national record earlier today, but the Energy Standard veteran did her own thing in this relay to standout from the racing crowd.

After taking the women’s 200m back individually earlier in the session, the Aussie was nearly half a second ahead of the backstroke lead-off field, hitting a time of 56.24 to give the edge to her ISL squad.

Breast Splits

Swimmer Team Women’s Breast Splits Benedetta Pilato Energy Standard “A” 1:03.19 Alia Atkinson London Roar “A” 1:03.73 Emily Escobedo New York Breakers “B” 1:04.58 Molly Renshaw New York Breakers “A” 1:04.60 Reona Aoki Tokyo “A” 1:05.00 Annie Lazor London Roar “B” 1:05.18 Breeja Larson Energy Standard “B” 1:05.28 Miho Teramura Tokyo “B” 1:05.96

Italian teenager and newcomer to Energy Standard Benedetta Pilato rushed to the wall for the fastest breaststroke split of 1:03.19. Even with a flying start that would convert to a flat start rivaling her own PB and Italian national record of 1:03.67 in the event.

Fly Splits

Swimmer Team Women’s fly Splits Maddy Banic Energy Standard “A” 55.14 Marie Wattel London Roar “A” 55.37 Suzuka Hasegawa Tokyo “A” 56.16 Anastasiya Shkurdai Energy Standard “B” 56.34 Svetlana Chimrova New York Breakers “A” 56.48 Arina Surkova New York Breakers “B” 56.89 Ai Soma Tokyo “B” 57.07 Harriet West London Roar “B” 57.18

A rested Maddy Banic may have been the difference for Energy Standard, as the racer hit a big-time 55.14 to keep Roar’s Marie Wattel at bay. Undefeated 200m flyer Suzuka Hasegawa was also in the mix with a leg of 56.16.

Free Splits

Swimmer Team Women’s free Splits Freya Anderson London Roar “A” 50.82 Femke Heemskerk Energy Standard “B” 50.97 Sarah Sjostrom Energy Standard “A” 51.1 Anna Hopkin London Roar “B” 51.29 Kasia Wasick New York Breakers “A” 51.88 Catie DeLoof Tokyo “A” 52.52 Daria S. Ustinova New York Breakers “B” 52.6 Aya Sato Tokyo “B” 52.91

Once again it was Freya Anderson who delivered a hammer on the anchor leg, wrapping up the Roar’s race with a 50.82. Heemskerk was also under 51 with a closing 50.97 to contribute to the ENS win.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Backstroke Lead-offs

Swimmer Team Men’s Back Splits Guilherme Guido London Roar “A” 49.4 Kliment Kolesnikov Energy Standard “A” 49.63 Ryosuke Irie Tokyo Frog Kings “A” 50.27 Luke Greenbank London Roar “B” 50.27 Matt Grevers Energy Standard “B” 50.05 Kosuke Hagino Tokyo Frog Kings “B” 51.36 Adam Telegdy New York Breakers “A” 52.47 Joe Litchfield New York Breakers “B” 54.29

Guilherme Guido got his London Roar squad out in front early, hitting a 49.4 opener for one of two men under the 50-second threshold to kickoff the battle. Just .23 behind was Kliment Kolesnikov in 49.63 to keep things close between these top 2 teams in the overall standings.

Breaststroke Splits

Swimmer Team Men’s Breast Splits Adam Peaty London Roar “A” 54.84 Ilya Shymanovich Energy Standard “A” 55.17 Yasuhiro Koseki Tokyo Frog Kings “A” 55.82 Kirill Prigoda London Roar “B” 55.83 Felipe Lima Energy Standard “B” 57.41 Shoma Sato Tokyo Frog Kings “B” 57.53 Marco Koch New York Breakers “A” 57.71 Michael Andrew New York Breakers “B” 58.15

London Roar’s breaststroking ace Adam Peaty put up what is believed to be the fastest SCM brfeaststroke split in history when he logged an untouchable 54.84. That smoked world-class rival Ilya Shymanovich who logged 55.17, which by itself is a hugely impressive performance.

Peaty ranks just 5th indivudally in the ISL season 2 for individual 100m breaststrokes, having clocked a time of 56.38 earlier in the season. His spit here, paired with his 50m breast victory earlier over Shymanovich, bodes well for the 100m breast.

Butterfly Splits

Swimmer Team Men’s fly Splits Chad le Clos Energy Standard “A” 48.98 Marius Kusch London Roar “A” 49.3 Takeshi Kawamoto Tokyo Frog Kings “A” 49.52 Mikhail Vekovishchev London Roar “B” 49.49 Andrey Zhilkin Energy Standard “B” 51.29 Yuki Kobori Tokyo Frog Kings “B” 51.09 Michal Poprawa New York Breakers “A” 51.84 Jan Switkowski New York Breakers “B” 52.31

Watching the race, it appeared that the Kusch versus Le Clos segment of the race was a lot closer than the splits let on, due to the speedy lead Peaty gave the Roar. Kusch held his own in 49.3 while Le Clos did his best to chase the German down in 48.98, the only sub-49 second time of the field.

Takeshi Kawamoto was solid in 49.52 behind Vekovishchev’s 49.49 further down the line.

Freestyle Splits

Swimmer Team Men’s free Splits Duncan Scott London Roar “A” 45.96 Florent Manaudou Energy Standard “A” 45.77 Markus Thormeyer Tokyo Frog Kings “A” 46.7 Katsumi Nakamura London Roar “B” 46.78 Sergey Shevtsov Energy Standard “B” 47.48 Shinri Shioura Tokyo Frog Kings “B” 47.82 Damian Wierling New York Breakers “A” 46.83 Matthew Richards New York Breakers “B” 48.33

Duncan Scott of London Roar earned his paycheck in spades today. He already upset 200m IM guru Kosuke Hagino of Tokyo Frog Kings but here he held off Frenchman Florent Manaudou to keep London’s lead and snag the victory by a fingernail.

The medley relay wins are huge factors in potentially swinging an entire match in another team’s direction as the winners determine the skins stroke for day 2, races with can rack up the points in the blink of an eye.