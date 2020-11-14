2020 U.S. Open — Sarasota: Saturday AM Live Recap

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final racing session of the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships here in Sarasota will consist of the timed finals of the men’s and women’s 1500 free followed by the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly.

15-year-old Michaela Mattes holds the top seed in the women’s 1500 free while distance ace Bobby Finke will swim the middle lane on the men’s side.

Yesterday’s men’s 100 back champion Clark Beach will double the distance as he leads the 200 back over brother Ethan Beach and 2008 Olympic champion Ryan Lochte. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Natalie Mannion is the top seed for the women’s 200 back.

In the women’s 100 free, 17-year-old Micayla Cronk will face off against 26-year-old Arizona State alum Marina Spadoni in the middle lanes. The men’s race will feature a star-studded field featuring Cayman Islands Olympian Brett Fraser, Florida Gator Kieran Smith, Mexico’s Daniel Ramirez, and Lochte.

14-year-old Gracie Weyant is the women’s 200 breast top seed, with 22-year-old Taylor Grabenhorst and 18-year-old sister Emma Weyant swimming next to her. On the men’s side, Gator Swim Club’s Jonathan Tybur holds the top seed while training mate Nils Wich-Glasen enters the event as yesterday’s 100 breast champion.

The women’s 200 fly features Mannion again, swimming alongside fellow 16-year-old and top seed Brynn Wright. Finally, 18-year-old Mason Laur will finish the competition off as he leads the men’s 200 fly race.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Open record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Open Meet record: 15:35.98 – Katie Ledecky (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 16:49.19

Top 3:

Michaela Mattes (SYS)- 16:51.97 Maria Victoria Yegres (AZFL)- 17:15.94 Anna Auld (ECAC)- 17:20.51

Taking the top time in the women’s 1500 free was 15-year-old Michaela Mattes of the Sarasota Sharks, touching in at 16:51.97. That time was half a second above her seed time of 16:51.45.

Finishing in second place with a lifetime best by 3 seconds was 14-year-old Maria Victoria Yegres of Azura Florida Aquatics, clocking in a 17:15.94. Yegres, who represents Venezuela internationally, swam her previous lifetime best of 17:18.88 at the 2019 World Junior Championships where she placed 20th overall.

Taking third place here was 17-year-old Anna Auld, clocking in at 17:20.51.

MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaeger (2016)

U.S. Open record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)

U.S. Open Meet record: 14:55.46 – Damien Joly (2017)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 15:44.89

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)

U.S. Open Meet record: 2:08.42 — Hayley McGregory (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.69

MEN’S 200 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Meet record: 1:54.59 – Nick Thoman (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:02.99

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

U.S. Open Meet record: 53.42 — Erika Brown (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.29

MEN’S 100 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 47.39 – Ryan Held (2019)

U.S. Open Meet record: 47.69 – Zach Apple (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 50.49

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Open Meet record: 2:22.00 — Emily Escobedo (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Meet record: 2:09.67 – Cody Miller (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger (2018)

U.S. Open Meet record: 2:07.20 — Susie O’Neill (1999)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.59

MEN’S 200 FLY – TIMED FINALS