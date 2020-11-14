2020 U.S. Open – Greensboro Saturday AM Live Recap

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2020 U.S. Open gets underway this morning with timed finals of the 1500 free, the 200 back, the 100 free, the 200 breast, and the 200 fly. The women will swim first, followed by a break, and then the men’s flight will take place. On both sides, the marquee event of the day might be the 100 free. The women’s race will feature Egyptian Olympian Farida Osman, NC State sprint star Kylee Alons, and 16 year-old Claire Curzan, who last night moved to #3 all-time among US women in the 100 fly. The men’s race will feature Joseph Schooling, Dean Farris, and current swimmers or commits from Virginia Tech and NC State.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Open record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 16:49.19

Top 3:

It was a familiar-looking top three this morning. Veteran Ashley Twichell cruised to victory here, winning by nearly 20 seconds. She completed the distance sweep here in Greensboro, having won the 800 free Thursday and the 400 free yesterday.

17 year-old Caroline Pennington came in 2nd with a new lifetime best of 16:41.49, taking over 8 seconds off of her previous lifetime best. She also came in 2nd in both the 800 and 400 here behind Twichell. Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis took 3rd in 16:58.43. Following the pattern, she’d also placed 3rd in the 800 and 400, as well as the 200 free.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.69

Top 3:

Katharine Berkoff had her best swim in two years, blasting a 2:10.12 that ties her 2nd-fastest time ever, and ranks only behind her 2:09.84 from 2018’s Summer Nationals. That’s Berkoff first win here, after taking 2nd behind Claire Curzan yesterday in the 100 back. NC State teammate Emma Muzzy took 2nd in 2:14.22, the 3rd-best time of her career. Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz repeated her placing from yesterday’s 100 back, taking 3rd in 2:14.14.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.29

Top 3:

16 year-old Claire Curzan earned her 3rd win of the meet this morning, setting a new lifetime best by 0.72s with her time of 54.93. That moves her into the top ten all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Egyptian Olympian Farida Osman, who trains with Sergio Lopez’s Pinnacle group at Virginia Tech, took 2nd in 55.49, and Hokie Sarah Shackelford took 3rd in 55.85, a lifetime best by over a second. Those three were the only women under the OT cut in the event.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:33.29

Top 3:

A trio of Gamecock postgrads/pros swept the top three spots here, led by Micah Sumrall‘s 2:30.03. Rachel Bernhardt (2:31.35) and Albury Higgs (2:33.11) were the only other women under the OT cut of 2:33.29.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.59

Top 3:

MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaeger (2016)

U.S. Open record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 15:44.89

MEN’S 200 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Open record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:02.99

MEN’S 100 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 47.39 – Ryan Held (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 50.49

MEN’S 200 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.89

MEN’S 200 FLY – TIMED FINALS