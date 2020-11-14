2020 U.S. Open – Indy: Saturday AM Women’s Session Live Recap

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today’s morning session is broken into a women’s flight and a men’s flight. The women’s flight should run from about 9 AM to 10:30 AM Eastern time, with the men’s session from 12:45 PM to 2:45 PM Eastern. We’ll run a second live recap for that men’s session.

This morning’s women’s session features seven-time World Champs gold medalist Mallory Comerford leading the 100 freestyle. Comerford is the #2 U.S. performer of all-time in that event, trailing only American record-holder Simone Manuel.

We’ve also got Kathleen Baker swimming the 200 back, where she was the World Champs bronze medalist back in 2017.

Indiana standout Emily Weiss leads the 200 breast and her Big Ten rival from Michigan Olivia Carter tops the 200 fly field.

Women’s 1500 Free – Timed Finals

American record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 16:49.19

Ally McHugh won this one easily, adding to her 800 free and 400 IM victories from earlier in the meet. The time doesn’t approach McHugh’s lifetime-best (16:02.56), but should move her easily to the #1 time among American women this season – pending, of course, the results of other U.S. Open meets this morning.

Prior to this weekend, no American woman had been under 16:49 in the event this season. Second-place Rachel Stege would move to #3 among U.S. women this season, though we expect a few more sub-17s to roll in this morning.

Women’s 200 back – Timed Finals

American record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.69

Kathleen Baker didn’t have to do too much to get the win here. She was the top seed by six and a half seconds and won by just over two.

Baker was about five seconds off her best time in a pretty sleepy morning session. But her 2:11.38 is the fastest time put up by an American this season, at least prior to other U.S. Open results today. Baker went 2:06.46 back in March of this year at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series, and ended that 2019-2020 season ranked #2 among American women. #1 Regan Smith should swim later today in Des Moines.

15-year-old Josephine Ramey (listed as Jo Jo Ramey in USA Swimming’s database) went 2:13.70 for second, just four tenths off her best time. Ramey has aged up into the 15-16 group since going her 2:13.3 last December. So her swim today checks in at #61 all-time among USA Swimming’s 15-16 age group.

Women’s 100 free – Timed Finals

American record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.29

Women’s 200 breast – Timed Finals

American record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:33.29

Women’s 200 fly – Timed Finals

American record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.59

