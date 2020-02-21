Pancake Hot Take: Week 1, Day 2 of Conference Championship Season

This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate racing on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights. This is week 1 of major NCAA DI Conference championships, and we are taking you through every day of racing with our picks for the top swims

After Day 2 of conference meets, we got to take a breath after some serious excitement. Nevertheless, we saw an American record fall, and some surprising swims. For that, I give Day 2 of conference swimming…

3 PANCAKES

Let’s get into it.

Race of the Day : Erika Brown kept the best time train rolling, and broke an American record in the 100 fly, registering a 49.38 to become the #3 performer all-time

: kept the best time train rolling, and broke an American record in the 100 fly, registering a 49.38 to become the #3 performer all-time Surprise of the Day : Hello Ohio State women. Coming into the B1G Champs, we had Michigan winning by a sizable amount, which could still happen. But after Day 2 of the meet, and OSU’s 18… yes, 18!!! finals swims, they’re leading the meet by 83 points.

: Hello Ohio State women. Coming into the B1G Champs, we had Michigan winning by a sizable amount, which could still happen. But after Day 2 of the meet, and OSU’s 18… yes, 18!!! finals swims, they’re leading the meet by 83 points. Syrup on Top: Kate Douglass continues to impress during her freshman campaign, dropping a 1:51.36 200 IM to take the ACC title and become the fastest freshman ever in the event.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.