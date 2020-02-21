2020 SEC Up/Mid/Downs: Texas A&M Women Making Moves on Day 4

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships continued this morning in Auburn, Alabama with prelims of the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. We’ll see swimmers compete for medals in those races tonight, along with the 400 medley relay and men’s platform diving. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and how it may impact the team standings.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

MEN’S TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

(Note: Does not include relays or diving)

Diving will play a big factor in how the top 5 shakes out at the end of the day, but it doesn’t look like anyone will be able to catch Florida tonight. Things could change up in the top 5 as Missouri (11) and Tennessee (10) lead with the most scorers tonight. Florida, Bama, and Tennessee are tied with the most championship finalists (4 each).

Team Up Mid Down Total Florida (694.5) 4 1 2 7 Texas A&M (538.5) 3 3 1 7 Georgia (493.5) 2 4 1 7 Alabama (438.5) 4 1 3 8 Tennessee (422) 4 2 4 10 Kentucky (416) 1 2 1 4 Missouri (415) 2 6 3 11 Auburn (385) 2 1 3 6 South Carolina (265) 1 2 3 6 LSU (258) 1 2 3 6

MEN’S 200 FLY

Team Up Mid Down Total Florida (694.5) 1 0 0 1 Texas A&M (538.5) 0 2 0 2 Georgia (493.5) 2 2 0 4 Alabama (438.5) 0 1 1 2 Tennessee (422) 2 0 2 4 Kentucky (416) 1 1 0 2 Missouri (415) 1 2 0 3 Auburn (385) 1 0 1 2 South Carolina (265) 0 0 3 3 LSU (258) 0 0 1 1

MEN’S 100 BACK

Florida (694.5) 1 0 2 3 Texas A&M (538.5) 1 1 0 2 Georgia (493.5) 0 1 0 1 Alabama (438.5) 2 0 1 3 Tennessee (422) 1 1 1 3 Kentucky (416) 0 0 1 1 Missouri (415) 1 2 1 4 Auburn (385) 1 1 1 3 South Carolina (265) 0 1 0 1 LSU (258) 1 1 1 3

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Team Up Mid Down Total Florida (694.5) 2 1 0 3 Texas A&M (538.5) 2 0 1 3 Georgia (493.5) 0 1 1 2 Alabama (438.5) 2 0 1 3 Tennessee (422) 1 1 1 3 Kentucky (416) 0 1 0 1 Missouri (415) 0 2 2 4 Auburn (385) 0 0 1 1 South Carolina (265) 1 1 0 2 LSU (258) 0 1 1 2

WOMEN’S TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

(Note: Does not include relays)

Texas A&M, the 2019 champion, leads the scoring in the individual events. They have the most championship finalists (4) and the most total scorers (11). Kentucky is only half a point ahead going into tonight, so it’s feasible for the Aggies to move into the top 3. They even have a shot at closing in on Florida for 2nd. It doesn’t look like anyone will be catching Tennessee, though.

Georgia is in position to catch Auburn for 5th. Alabama may close the gap, but they probably won’t have enough to move ahead of Auburn yet. South Carolina will battle to move ahead of Missouri , Arkansas, and LSU for a top-10 ranking.

Team Up Mid Down Total Tennessee (632.5) 3 3 2 8 Florida (585.5) 2 1 3 6 Kentucky (491.5) 3 4 2 9 Texas A&M (491) 4 5 2 11 Auburn (478) 0 2 3 5 Georgia (456) 4 3 3 10 Alabama (351.5) 3 3 1 7 Arkansas (254) 0 1 0 1 Missouri (252) 1 2 1 4 LSU (236) 1 0 4 5 South Carolina (228) 3 0 3 6 Vanderbilt (90) 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Team Up Mid Down Total Tennessee (632.5) 1 1 0 2 Florida (585.5) 0 1 2 3 Kentucky (491.5) 1 1 1 3 Texas A&M (491) 2 0 0 2 Auburn (478) 0 2 1 3 Georgia (456) 2 1 0 3 Alabama (351.5) 1 2 1 4 Arkansas (254) 0 0 0 0 Missouri (252) 0 0 0 0 LSU (236) 0 0 2 2 South Carolina (228) 1 0 1 2 Vanderbilt (90) 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Team Up Mid Down Total Tennessee (632.5) 0 1 1 2 Florida (585.5) 2 0 1 3 Kentucky (491.5) 2 1 0 3 Texas A&M (491) 1 4 1 6 Auburn (478) 0 0 1 1 Georgia (456) 0 1 1 2 Alabama (351.5) 2 0 0 2 Arkansas (254) 0 0 0 0 Missouri (252) 1 1 1 3 LSU (236) 0 0 1 1 South Carolina (228) 0 0 1 1 Vanderbilt (90) 0 0 0 0

