Shaine Casas, Rhyan White Both Tie SEC Meet Records in 100 Back Prelims

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships continued this morning in Auburn, Alabama with day 4 prelims. Swimmers stepped up for the 100 back, where we saw the SEC Meet Records tied in both the men’s event and the women’s event. Prelims of the event set up an exciting match up for tonight’s finals, as multiple swimmers have the potential to break these records.

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas has a lifetime best from this season that’s already faster than the SEC Meet Record. He tied that mark in prelims, however, with a 44.73 for top seed. Casas matched the mark originally set by Alabama’s Connor Oslin in 2017. Just a hundredth off that mark this morning, however, was Bama’s Zane Waddell, the defending champion.

On the women’s side, Alabama’s Rhyan White tied the 50.53 Meet Record that Florida’s Gemma Spofforth set back in 2009. That was a lifetime best for White. In the final, she’ll be up against Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, an All-American and the reigning silver medalist, and Florida’s Sherridon Dressel, another All-American in this event and the reigning bronze medalist.