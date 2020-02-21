2020 SECs: Erika Brown Breaks Dahlia’s 100 Fly American Record with 49.3

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is 2-for-2 in her individual events at the 2020 SEC Championships. After breaking Natalie Coughlin’s Pool Record with her prelims swim, Brown raced to a new American Record in the 100 fly. The former record was a 49.43 set by Kelsi Dahlia in 2016. She’s now the 3rd fastest performer in history, behind only Louise Hansson and Maggie MacNeil, who share the NCAA Record in 49.26. Brown, Hansson, and MacNeil will get a chance to go head-to-head at the NCAA Championships.

Brown’s Splits:

1st 50- 22.83

2nd 50- 26.55

Final Time- 49.38

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Place Swimmer Time 1 Louise Hansson 49.26 1 Maggie MacNeil 49.26 3 Erika Brown 49.38 4 Kelsi Dahlia 49.43 5 Katie McLaughlin 49.97 6 Natalie Coughlin 50.01 7 Farida Osman 50.05 8 Rachel Komisarz 50.10 9 Olivia Bray 50.19 10 Kate Douglass 50.30

Brown earned her 3rd-straight SEC title tonight in 49.38, setting a new lifetime best and SEC Meet Record by half a second. She had set the mark in 2018 and tied it in 2019. She’s on track to go 3-for-3 in her individual races again this year. On Wednesday night, she became the 2nd fastest 50 freestyler ever as she won in 21.03 with a new SEC Record.