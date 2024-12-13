Noe Ponti Breaks Own Championship Record With 50.33 100 IM

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Men’s 100 IM — Final
- World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
World Championship Record: 50.43 — Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024
- 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97
Final:
- Noe Ponti (SUI) — 50.33 ***CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) — 51.11
- Caio Pumputis (BRA) — 51.35
- Michael Andrew (USA) — 51.37
- Carles Coll Marti (ESP) — 51.52
- Heiko Gigler (AUT) — 51.67
- Berke Saka (TUR) — 51.82
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE) — 51.90
Noe Ponti of Switzerland swam to a new Championship Record en route to gold in the men’s 100 IM. Ponti touched in a 50.33, shaving a tenth off his own Championship Record of a 50.43 that he swam in last night’s semifinals. Ponti has had a busy week after also breaking his own World Record in the SCM 50 fly.
Split Comparison
|Ponti- Finals
|
Ponti- Semifinals
|50
|22.83
|22.68
|100
|50.33 (27.50)
|50.43 (27.75)
Ponti was out slower tonight but brought it home to get under the record. He also moved up in the all-time ranks, now sitting as the #4 performer all-time.
All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM (SCM)
- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.28 – 2020
- Leon Marchand (FRA), 49.92 – 2024
- Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 50.26 – 2018
- Noe Ponti (SUI), 50.33 – 2024
- Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 50.63 – 2018
Ponti has been progressing in the event a lot this fall. He came into the fall with a lifetime best of a 51.57 that he swam in Dexcember 2023. He then lowered his own Swiss National Record at the World Cups before going even faster here.