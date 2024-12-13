Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti Breaks Own Championship Record With 50.33 100 IM

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 100 IM — Final

  • World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
  • World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
  • World Championship Record: 50.43 — Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024
  • 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97

Final:

  1. Noe Ponti (SUI) — 50.33 ***CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) — 51.11
  3. Caio Pumputis (BRA) — 51.35
  4. Michael Andrew (USA) — 51.37
  5. Carles Coll Marti (ESP) — 51.52
  6. Heiko Gigler (AUT) — 51.67
  7. Berke Saka (TUR) — 51.82
  8. Miroslav Knedla (CZE) — 51.90

Noe Ponti of Switzerland swam to a new Championship Record en route to gold in the men’s 100 IM. Ponti touched in a 50.33, shaving a tenth off his own Championship Record of a 50.43 that he swam in last night’s semifinals. Ponti has had a busy week after also breaking his own World Record in the SCM 50 fly.

Split Comparison

Ponti- Finals
Ponti- Semifinals
50 22.83 22.68
100 50.33 (27.50) 50.43 (27.75)

Ponti was out slower tonight but brought it home to get under the record. He also moved up in the all-time ranks, now sitting as the #4 performer all-time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM (SCM)

  1. Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.28 – 2020
  2. Leon Marchand (FRA), 49.92 – 2024
  3. Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 50.26 – 2018
  4. Noe Ponti (SUI), 50.33 – 2024
  5. Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 50.63 – 2018

Ponti has been progressing in the event a lot this fall. He came into the fall with a lifetime best of a 51.57 that he swam in Dexcember 2023. He then lowered his own Swiss National Record at the World Cups before going even faster here.

