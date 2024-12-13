Noe Ponti Breaks Own Championship Record With 50.33 100 IM

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 100 IM — Final

World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

World Championship Record: 50.43 — Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024

2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97

Final:

Noe Ponti (SUI) — 50.33 ***CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) — 51.11 Caio Pumputis (BRA) — 51.35 Michael Andrew (USA) — 51.37 Carles Coll Marti (ESP) — 51.52 Heiko Gigler (AUT) — 51.67 Berke Saka (TUR) — 51.82 Miroslav Knedla (CZE) — 51.90

Noe Ponti of Switzerland swam to a new Championship Record en route to gold in the men’s 100 IM. Ponti touched in a 50.33, shaving a tenth off his own Championship Record of a 50.43 that he swam in last night’s semifinals. Ponti has had a busy week after also breaking his own World Record in the SCM 50 fly.

Split Comparison

Ponti- Finals Ponti- Semifinals 50 22.83 22.68 100 50.33 (27.50) 50.43 (27.75)

Ponti was out slower tonight but brought it home to get under the record. He also moved up in the all-time ranks, now sitting as the #4 performer all-time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM (SCM)

Ponti has been progressing in the event a lot this fall. He came into the fall with a lifetime best of a 51.57 that he swam in Dexcember 2023. He then lowered his own Swiss National Record at the World Cups before going even faster here.