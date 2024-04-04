Max Litchfield Rocks 4:09.14 400 IM British Record At Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

We entered day three of these Aquatics GB Olympic Trials knowing that Max Litchfield was the man to beat in the 400mIM.

But the 29-year-old Olympic finalist did us one better, firing off a new British record en route to taking the gold tonight.

After handily leading the field out of the heats with an AM swim of 4:15.07, Litchfield unleashed a result of 4:09.14, his best-ever to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The next-closest swimmer was Charlie Hutchison who clocked 4:15.72 while George Smith rounded out the podium in 4:17.31.

Litchfield’s time tonight not only beat his own previous personal best of 4:09.62 from the 2017 World Championships, but it also overtook Duncan Scott‘s national record of 4:09.18. Scott’s mark was established at the 2022 British Swimming Championships.

Two-time Olympian Litchfield is coming off a successful 4IM performance in Doha where he notched an effort of 4:10.40 as the runner-up behind winner Lewis Clareburt (4:09.72) of New Zealand. The competition represented Litchfield’s return to the Aquatics GB fold after having not represented the nation since the Tokyo Olympic Games.

On deck after the race tonight, Litchfield commented, “This feels pretty amazing. I knew I was in good form this year and I felt good this morning. This is just the 2nd time I’ve been sub-4:10…it’s really exciting.”

Comparing the splits between Litchfield’s & Scott’s swims reveals that Litchfield played to his fly and breast strengths

Litchfield’s New 4:09.14 British Record Scott’s Previous 4:09.18 British Record Litchfield’s Previous 4:09.62 PB 56.46 56.77 56.33 1:03.76 1:03.20 1:03.33 1:10.71 1:11.95 1:11.24 58.21 57.26 58.72

Litchfield now ranks #1 in the world on the season, dethroning Italy’s Alberto Razzetti who wore the crown with his national record-setting 4:09.29 from last fall.