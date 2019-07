Martina Carraro E Benedetta Pilato: Due Azzurre Nella Finale Dei 50 Metri Rana

Caeleb Dressel Unleashes 4th Fastest Swim All-Time In 50 Free Final – 21.04 Caeleb Dressel swam the fourth-fastest time in the history of the men’s 50 freestyle in the final, winning gold in an American Record of 21.04

Andrei Minakov Clips Own Russian Record in 100 Fly In Silver Medal Effort 17 year-old Andrei Minakov set the Russian record for the second time this week with his silver medal in the finals of the men’s 100 fly.