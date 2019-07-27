Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kelsi Dahlia Ties American Record In 50 Fly Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kelsi Dahlia tied her American Record in the final of the women’s 50 fly for the second time in her career at the 2019 World Championships, finishing just outside the medals in fourth.

The 25-year-old finished in a time of 25.48, equalling what she had done both at the 2017 World Championships (also finishing fourth) and at U.S. Nationals last summer. The time has her tied for the 11th fastest performer in history alongside Australian Marieke Guehrer.

Not only did Dahlia equal her finish from Budapest, but the top-4 actually finished in the exact same order as they did there.

Sarah Sjostrom won her third straight title in a time of 25.02, followed by Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.35) of the Netherlands and Farida Osman (25.38) of Egypt.

A former member of the Louisville Cardinals, Dahlia placed sixth in her other individual event, the 100 fly, earlier in the competition. She also earned a silver medal on the U.S. women’s 400 free relay, and another by virtue of swimming on the prelims of the mixed medley relay. She will be relied upon on the final day of action in the women’s medley.

VASwammer

James, Kelsi also swam the 4×100 free relay in finals on the first day.

James Sutherland

Fixed, thanks.

