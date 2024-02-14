Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maria Costa Breaks Own South American And Brazilian Record With 1:56.85 In Finals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)
  • World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)
  • 2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85
  • Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85

Final:

  1. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.89
  2. Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 1:55.77
  3. Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 1:56.00
  4. Barbora Seemanova (CZE) — 1:56.13
  5. Maria Costa (BRA) — 1:56.85
  6. Nikolett Padar (HUN) — 1:56.89
  7. Shayna Jack (AUS) — 1:57.24
  8. Ai Yanhan (CHN) — 1:57.53

After breaking the Brazilian and South American records during last night’s semifinals, Maria Costa swam even final in tonight’s final clocking a 1:56.85. That swim earned her a 5th-place finish overall.

Split Comparison:

Finals-Costa Semifinals- Costa
First 50 27.62 27.25
Second 50 29.3 29.46
Third 50 29.91 30.02
Fourth 50 30.02 30.28
1:56.85 1:57.11

Although Costa was out slightly slower in the final, she made up for it on her back half as she came home faster by half of a second. Costa dropped almost a full second off of her best time prior to Doha as her previous best stood at a 1:57.76 which she swam in June 2023.

On night 1 of the competition in Doha, Costa swam a huge lifetime best of a 4:02.86 to set a new Brazilian and South American record in the women’s 400 freestyle. Costa finished just off of the podium placing 4th. Costa dropped over three seconds off of the previous South American record that had stood at a 4:06.02 which Venezuela’s Andreina Pinto swam at the 2013 World Championships.

Costa was less than a second off of making the podium as Australia’s Brianna Throssell won bronze tonight in a 1:56.00.

Estevam
1 hour ago

Historic results for Brazil, which had never placed any athlete in the final of these two events. Looking forward to her progress leading up to the Olympics and next year..

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

