Maria Costa Breaks Own South American And Brazilian Record With 1:56.85 In Finals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85

Final:

After breaking the Brazilian and South American records during last night’s semifinals, Maria Costa swam even final in tonight’s final clocking a 1:56.85. That swim earned her a 5th-place finish overall.

Split Comparison:

Finals-Costa Semifinals- Costa First 50 27.62 27.25 Second 50 29.3 29.46 Third 50 29.91 30.02 Fourth 50 30.02 30.28 1:56.85 1:57.11

Although Costa was out slightly slower in the final, she made up for it on her back half as she came home faster by half of a second. Costa dropped almost a full second off of her best time prior to Doha as her previous best stood at a 1:57.76 which she swam in June 2023.

On night 1 of the competition in Doha, Costa swam a huge lifetime best of a 4:02.86 to set a new Brazilian and South American record in the women’s 400 freestyle. Costa finished just off of the podium placing 4th. Costa dropped over three seconds off of the previous South American record that had stood at a 4:06.02 which Venezuela’s Andreina Pinto swam at the 2013 World Championships.

Costa was less than a second off of making the podium as Australia’s Brianna Throssell won bronze tonight in a 1:56.00.